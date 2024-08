Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ARNOLD, JOSEPH LEGRANDE

4300 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061271

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BARERRA, RIGOBERTO

423 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BRODEUR, AYIANNA ALEXUS

1420 NEW BRIDGE CIRCLE BUFORD, 30519

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM

THEFT



BROESCHE, DARLA DENISE

350 BELLFOUNTE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



BROOKS, KAYLA LYNN

469 CLIFT ROAD, LOT 12 SODDY DAISY,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT



CHANDLER, RYLAN C

1304 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CONWAY, LANCE CHRISTOPHER

26198 CHAMPANGNE CIRCLE HEMET, 92544

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DANFORTE-THOMPSON, DALVIN DEVANTE

1092 NORTH HAWTHORN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063516

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DUCKETT, KENAN ISAIAH

3410 MYRA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



EASTING, CHRISTOPHER D

3519 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FRIZZELL, MARTY CHAD

9885 SMITH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GOODWIN, DEREK LEWON

1110 GADD RD APT 315 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL

3925 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162919

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



GRAY, MALIK KEEVON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HAYCOX, MATTHEW JASON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, JIMMY LEBRON

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB



HOLT, ALICIA FAYE

571 WALKER ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HUBBARD, LATASHA DENISE

1222 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

4723 MIDLAND PIKE Chattanooga, 374112420

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JERALDS, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS

2231 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



LAYNE, JASON DOUGLAS

335 BLUFF RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



LOVE, STEVE BENTON

1310 SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MARROQUIN CHAVEZ, JOSE

905 S WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL

5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374114002

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE

7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT

235 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ORTENZI, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

1208 GADD ROAD APT.

