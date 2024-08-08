Federal Court Jury Rules In Favor Of Wilkey, Brewer

A Federal Court jury has ruled in favor of two former Hamilton County Sheriff deputies who were sued by a man who claimed he was the victim of a cavity search beside a Soddy Daisy Road.

The jury ruled in favor of Hamilton County and Daniel Wilkey and Bobby Brewer. Both former deputies testified.

James Myron Mitchell brought the suit along with Latisha Shana Menifee, who was driving the night of July 10, 2019.

The deputies said Mitchell had a hard object in his groin area, and they eventually found a bag of cocaine.

The plaintiff said he was beaten while he was handcuffed.