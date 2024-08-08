Latest Headlines

Federal Court Jury Rules In Favor Of Wilkey, Brewer

  • Thursday, August 8, 2024

A Federal Court jury has ruled in favor of two former Hamilton County Sheriff deputies who were sued by a man who claimed he was the victim of a cavity search beside a Soddy Daisy Road.

The jury ruled in favor of Hamilton County and Daniel Wilkey and Bobby Brewer. Both former deputies testified.

James Myron Mitchell brought the suit along with Latisha Shana Menifee, who was driving the night of July 10, 2019.

The deputies said Mitchell had a hard object in his groin area, and they eventually found a bag of cocaine.

The plaintiff said he was beaten while he was handcuffed. 

Latest Headlines
Lady Flames Softball Earn Easton/NFCA Academic Honors
  • Sports
  • 8/8/2024
Mocs Athletics, WFLI Renew Partnership
Mocs Athletics, WFLI Renew Partnership
  • Sports
  • 8/8/2024
Ooltewah Middle School Taken Into Custody After Alleged Threat To Blow Up The School
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2024
Federal Court Jury Rules In Favor Of Wilkey, Brewer
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2024
Lookouts Invite Coach Vitello To Chattanooga For Christian Moore Games
Lookouts Invite Coach Vitello To Chattanooga For Christian Moore Games
  • Sports
  • 8/8/2024
Chattanooga On Preferred Passenger Rail Route From New York To Houston
  • Breaking News
  • 8/8/2024
Breaking News
Ooltewah Middle School Taken Into Custody After Alleged Threat To Blow Up The School
  • 8/8/2024

An Ooltewah Middle School student was taken into custody on Thursday after he allegedly made a threat regarding an explosive. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the School Resource deputy was contacted ... more

Federal Court Jury Rules In Favor Of Wilkey, Brewer
  • 8/8/2024

A Federal Court jury has ruled in favor of two former Hamilton County Sheriff deputies who were sued by a man who claimed he was the victim of a cavity search beside a Soddy Daisy Road. The ... more

Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Chattanooga Announces Resignation Of CEO And Formation Of Search Committee
  • 8/8/2024

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga is announcing the formation of a search committee to find a new CEO following the resignation of Jessica Whatley, who has accepted the role of ... more

Breaking News
Man Charged In Highway 153 Murder After Drug Deal Gets 23-Year Sentence
  • 8/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/8/2024
South Pittsburg Woman Gets 51 Months In Federal Prison For COVID Relief Fraud
  • 8/7/2024
Resolution Pulled To Designate "The Warren C. Mackey Boardwalk"
Resolution Pulled To Designate "The Warren C. Mackey Boardwalk"
  • 8/7/2024
County Commission To Name General Sessions Court Judge To Fill McVeagh Vacancy
  • 8/7/2024
Opinion
Words Matter: The First Amendment And Public Education
  • 8/6/2024
Jerry Summers: Historical Tourism Event
Jerry Summers: Historical Tourism Event
  • 8/8/2024
Jerry Summers: Morgan Ups The Ante
Jerry Summers: Morgan Ups The Ante
  • 8/7/2024
Yusuf Hakeem Thanks Supporters
  • 8/7/2024
Campaign Bumper Stickers
  • 8/7/2024
Sports
Lookouts Invite Coach Vitello To Chattanooga For Christian Moore Games
Lookouts Invite Coach Vitello To Chattanooga For Christian Moore Games
  • 8/8/2024
American Basketball Association’s Newest Professional Team Set For Tryouts With Season Opener Set For October
  • 8/8/2024
Dan Fleser: Of Sports And The High Country
Dan Fleser: Of Sports And The High Country
  • 8/8/2024
Lookouts Beat Smokies With Seven Run Inning
  • 8/8/2024
Defensive Line Continues To Grind As Season Nears
  • 8/8/2024
Happenings
Opening Reception For The Ft. Lauderdale Infinity Truth Exhibit Is Friday
Opening Reception For The Ft. Lauderdale Infinity Truth Exhibit Is Friday
  • 8/8/2024
Erica Wright Speaks At SoLit Visiting Author Event
  • 8/8/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 8/8/2024
Shuptrine’s Gallery Artist Spotlight Is Carylon Cooper
Shuptrine’s Gallery Artist Spotlight Is Carylon Cooper
  • 8/8/2024
Scenic City Clay Arts Exhibit Opening At ArtsBuild
Scenic City Clay Arts Exhibit Opening At ArtsBuild
  • 8/8/2024
Entertainment
Parker Millsap Performs At Nightfall Friday
Parker Millsap Performs At Nightfall Friday
  • 8/7/2024
Back 2 Mac: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
Back 2 Mac: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/6/2024
McLemore Songwriter's Series Features Johnny Bulford And Heidi Raye Aug. 15
McLemore Songwriter's Series Features Johnny Bulford And Heidi Raye Aug. 15
  • 8/6/2024
Cows On The Rings Of Saturn Play Is Sept. 6-7
  • 8/8/2024
The Unrehearsed, Untold, Untrue Story Of... Is Saturday At Seed Theatre
  • 8/8/2024
Opinion
Words Matter: The First Amendment And Public Education
  • 8/6/2024
Jerry Summers: Historical Tourism Event
Jerry Summers: Historical Tourism Event
  • 8/8/2024
Jerry Summers: Morgan Ups The Ante
Jerry Summers: Morgan Ups The Ante
  • 8/7/2024
Dining
Nosh-A-Nooga Chattanooga’s First Jewish Food Festival Is Aug. 18
  • 8/5/2024
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Business
Astec Industries Has Decrease In Second Quarter Net Sales Over 2023
  • 8/7/2024
Collective Photography Studio Opens In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 8/7/2024
WesBanco Expands Chattanooga Loan Production Office Team
WesBanco Expands Chattanooga Loan Production Office Team
  • 8/6/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Navigating New Waters - Understanding the Changes Coming In Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Navigating New Waters - Understanding the Changes Coming In Real Estate
  • 8/8/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 1-8
  • 8/8/2024
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With 4 New Hires
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Expands With 4 New Hires
  • 8/7/2024
Student Scene
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.3M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
Bible In The Schools Presents $2.3M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools
  • 8/8/2024
ArtsBuild's Imagine! Program Provides Free Arts Field Trips
ArtsBuild's Imagine! Program Provides Free Arts Field Trips
  • 8/8/2024
Dr. Allen Pratt Appointed Interim Director Of UTC Center For Excellence And Innovation In Education
Dr. Allen Pratt Appointed Interim Director Of UTC Center For Excellence And Innovation In Education
  • 8/8/2024
Living Well
Jessica Whatley Named CEO Of Northside Neighborhood House
Jessica Whatley Named CEO Of Northside Neighborhood House
  • 8/8/2024
Second Verses Brings Hope And The Healing Power Of Music To Mississippi State Penitentiary
  • 8/8/2024
William Pitt Joins Parkridge Health System
William Pitt Joins Parkridge Health System
  • 8/8/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Colorful Curtis D. Adams
Earl Freudenberg: Colorful Curtis D. Adams
  • 8/6/2024
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
Outdoors
60-Acre "Union Grove" Acquisition Marks 1st Protection Of State Endangered Tennessee Trillium
  • 8/8/2024
Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival Sept. 21-22
  • 8/8/2024
Office Of Outdoor Recreation In Tennessee Is Created
  • 8/7/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Cross We Can Wear Because Of The Cross He Bore
Bob Tamasy: The Cross We Can Wear Because Of The Cross He Bore
  • 8/8/2024
Sunday's Sermon At Middle Valley Church Of God Is "Why Should I Preach About The End Times?"
  • 8/7/2024
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Recognizes Rev. Hathaway's 10 Year Anniversary
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Recognizes Rev. Hathaway's 10 Year Anniversary
  • 8/7/2024
Obituaries
Dr. Reginald Franklin "Reggie" Gunnells
Dr. Reginald Franklin "Reggie" Gunnells
  • 8/8/2024
Michael Alan Pinckard
Michael Alan Pinckard
  • 8/8/2024
Everly Grace Hubbard
Everly Grace Hubbard
  • 8/8/2024