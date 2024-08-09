Attorney Jeff Davis Seeking District 3 Seat On City Council

Child welfare lawyer Jeff Davis has announced that he is running for the District 3 seat on the City Council in the March 2025 election.

His campaign said, "For the past decade, Jeff has advocated for children and families in courtrooms throughout the Tennessee Valley. As a child welfare lawyer, his current practice is entirely devoted to serving as a court-appointed attorney representing the best interest of children in cases involving dependency/neglect, termination of parental rights, and child custody disputes. He is certified as a Child Welfare Law Specialist through the National Association of Counsel for Children, one of only a handful of lawyers in this area with this certification."

Attorney Davis served on the board of directors for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga (RMHC) for six years, from 2012-2018, and he currently serves on the Ambassador Committee for RMHC.

He served on the Hamilton County Employee Appeals Board from 2016-2020, and he has served on the Board of Commissioners for Hixson Utility District since 2016. He served in multiple leadership roles at Burks United Methodist Church in Hixson, including as chairman of the Staff-Parish Relations Committee.

Attorney Davis is the father to two sons and husband to Ansley Painter Davis, a veteran educator who currently works as an instructional coach at Hunter Middle School. Her parents, Ray and Beth Painter, owned and operated Green Thumb Nursery in Hixson from 1976 until their retirement late last year.

The Davis family attends Trinity Lutheran Church in Hixson and he is active in F3, a men’s leadership group committed to Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith.

“I’m looking forward to earning the votes of District 3 residents,” he stated. “I’m running for this office to represent the best interest of our district on Chattanooga City Council, and to ensure that we have good government that enables all families in our community to thrive.”

The District 3 seat is currently held by Ken Smith, who also is on the County Commission for District 3.