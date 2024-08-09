Woman Charged With Stabbing Man At Dalton's Underwood Lodge

The Dalton Police Department has arrested a suspect after an early morning stabbing sent a victim to the hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 26-year old Rosie Lourdes Monterrey-DeLeon, has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and using a knife during the commission of a felony.

Dalton Police were dispatched to the Underwood Lodge at 1306 Underwood St. shortly after midnight on Friday morning with a report of a man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken from the scene by ambulance and later flown to a trauma center in Chattanooga.

Responding officers were able to locate the suspect after reviewing security video that showed her entering one of the rooms at the lodge. After the suspect refused to come out, the Georgia State Patrol’s SWAT team responded to assist with the situation. The SWAT team assisted the DPD with breaching the door and taking the suspect into custody without further incident shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The victim in the case was treated and released from the hospital earlier this morning and is expected to recover from his injuries. This incident is still being investigated and at this time police do not know what led to the stabbing.