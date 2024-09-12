Bradley County Schools Adding Security After Threats

Bradley County Schools, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, and the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security are aware of recent threats circulating on social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat. We take all threats seriously and have conducted thorough investigations in response to these reports.

After extensive investigation, we have determined that these threats are not credible. However, the safety and security of our students, staff, and community remain our top priority. As a precautionary measure, Bradley County Schools will be increasing security across all campuses. Additionally, there will be an enhanced presence of our School Resource Officers (SROs) to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.

Bradley County officials said there have been a number of recent threats against the schools, and security will be increased though it is believed they are not credible threats.

Officials said, "We encourage our community to remain vigilant and continue reporting any suspicious activity to local law enforcement or school authorities. We also ask parents and guardians to speak with their children about the importance of responsible social media use and the consequences of spreading misinformation."

Dr. Linda Cash, director of Bradley County Schools, said, "We want to reassure our community that we are taking every precaution to maintain a safe environment for our students and staff. We appreciate the ongoing cooperation and support from our law enforcement partners and the community as we work together to ensure the safety of everyone in our schools."

Sheriff Steve Lawson emphasized, "The safety of our students and school personnel is our utmost concern. While these threats have been determined to be non-credible, we remain committed to taking any necessary actions to protect our community."

Officials said the Bradley County Schools, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, and the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security "will continue to work collaboratively to ensure the safety and security of our schools and community. We thank everyone for their cooperation and support."