Ooltewah High School Student Arrested After Assaulting School Resource Deputy

A student at Ooltewah High school was arrested after assaulting a school resource officer on Tuesday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy assigned to Ooltewah High School responded at approximately 11:30 a.m. to a call from a school administrator requesting assistance in the hallway outside of the cafeteria with a disorderly student.



The deputy stepped in to assist the school administrator in de-escalating the student’s conduct and disruptive behavior and the student assaulted the deputy.



The student was placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.



The student is being charged with a ssault on law enforcement and r esisting arrest. The student was placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.No students were injured.The student is being charged with a



There is no threat to any of the students or faculty of the school at this time.