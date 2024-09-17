Latest Headlines

City Council To Vote Next Tuesday On Allowing 18-Year-Old Firefighters

  Tuesday, September 17, 2024

The City Council will vote next week on allowing applicants as young as 18 for jobs in the Chattanooga Fire Department. Applicants now have to be at least 21.

Chief Phil Hyman boosted the move, saying it gives the department additional hiring options.

He said when he joined the fire department, "there were hundreds of applicants, but that is no longer the case."

Concerning the issue of maturity levels, Chief Hyman said he was confident that the young firefighters can be properly trained and mentored.

He said currently "we have to tell high school graduates that they will have to wait three years to apply. Very few are going to wat that long to join the Fire Department."

Chief Hyman said state law allows 18-year-old firefighters, and many large departments have them, including Memphis, Boston and Chicago.

Officials said there should be negligible effects on the fire pension program.

Walnut Street Bridge Final Cost Is $35.3 Million; Work Starts Next March 17
Big Road Test Awaits #6/7 Vols In SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
Randy Smith: Longhorns Replace "Dawgs At Top Of Poll
A gang specialist at the Chattanooga Police Department said he turned on his computer just in time to catch almost the entirety of a Facebook Live by four youths, who now face first-degree murder

The City Council will vote next week on allowing applicants as young as 18 for jobs in the Chattanooga Fire Department. Applicants now have to be at least 21. Chief Phil Hyman boosted the

Jerri Sutton Is Finalist For Police Chief Of North Charleston
Jerri Sutton, who was named chief of staff by former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, is among six finalists for police chief at North Charleston, S.C. There were 34 who applied.

Chattooga County Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 30 Years
UTC Celebrates Record Enrollment, Bold Future Plans During State Of The University Address
2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized
Randy Smith: Longhorns Replace "Dawgs At Top Of Poll
Big Road Test Awaits #6/7 Vols In SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
Joy Replaces Sorrow For Defending State Women's Mid-Amateur Champion Katie Woodruff
World War II Veteran, Longtime Funeral Home Employee Turns 100
Doug Daugherty: Foresight, Trends, And Details
Jerry Summers: Scopes - City High’s Creed Bates
Jerry Summers: 2 Olivia Winners
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Blood Wedding” Oct. 1-5
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Urban League Welcomes 2024 Inclusion By Design Executive Leadership Program Cohort
More Speakers Added To Lineup For Chattanooga Connect 2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
United Way Celebrates Tutoring Program Impacting More Than 2,200 Students
John Shearer: Finding Treasures In Parents’ Attic And Home
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
Joy Hathorn
Wanda Sue Card
Cynthia Elizabeth Cates Cowan
