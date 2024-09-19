Ooltewah High Student Dies In Wreck Near The School

An Ooltewah High School student was killed in a wreck near the school on Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said at approximately 10:40 a.m., a white Ford F-150 was traveling on Snow Hill Road when it appears the vehicle partially left the roadway.

The initial investigation reveals the driver over corrected by turning to the left and then lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway completely. The vehicle then overturned partially ejecting the driver.

The juvenile driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

The HCSO would like to thank members of the Tri-Community Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS for their assistance with this incident.