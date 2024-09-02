Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUSTIN, AVELINO
47 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ALEXANDER, STEVEN JEFFERY
2267 N SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BINKLEY-BOLT, CLARA RENEE
319 BROWN AVE NW CLEVELAND, 373111774
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CANNON, RICHARD LAJUAN
2001 SOUTH LOWERY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, BENNY LEE
119 ACADEMY ST FORSYTHE, 30129
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COONROD, RICO TARAIL
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111067
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COX, DAVID ADAM
9005 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL
1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063213
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAILEY, BRANDON MITCHELL
705 PARKSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD
3267 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DELEON-REYNOSO, YAIR ROGELIO
1535 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FARROW, TRAVIS JOE
4202 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GORDON, ORLEATHA
5500 DAYTON BLVD Red Bank, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
10540 SADDLE HORSE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
STALKING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
HOANG, LOI DAI
106 FRAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOWARD, JERMAINE
4907 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112543
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS 39140406
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
IXCHOP PEREZ, CESAR LEONEL
8439 HIGHWAY 153 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SEXUAL BATTERY
JOHNSON, JARED EAVN
56 RAWLINGS LANE ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL
2729 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE
7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
MIDDLETON, TONYA LYNN
9211 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OTTO, CHELSEA C
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RENFRO, MARGARET ANNE
1303 NORTHGATE CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638818
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAMS, DARRELL LEE
7825 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
