  • Monday, September 2, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AGUSTIN, AVELINO 
47 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ALEXANDER, STEVEN JEFFERY 
2267 N SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BINKLEY-BOLT, CLARA RENEE 
319 BROWN AVE NW CLEVELAND, 373111774 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

CANNON, RICHARD LAJUAN 
2001 SOUTH LOWERY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, BENNY LEE 
119 ACADEMY ST FORSYTHE, 30129 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COONROD, RICO TARAIL 
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111067 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COX, DAVID ADAM 
9005 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL 
1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063213 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAILEY, BRANDON MITCHELL 
705 PARKSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD 
3267 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

DELEON-REYNOSO, YAIR ROGELIO 
1535 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FARROW, TRAVIS JOE 
4202 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GORDON, ORLEATHA 
5500 DAYTON BLVD Red Bank, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER 
10540 SADDLE HORSE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
STALKING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

HOANG, LOI DAI 
106 FRAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HOWARD, JERMAINE 
4907 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112543 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS 39140406
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

IXCHOP PEREZ, CESAR LEONEL 
8439 HIGHWAY 153 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SEXUAL BATTERY

JOHNSON, JARED EAVN 
56 RAWLINGS LANE ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL 
2729 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE 
7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

MIDDLETON, TONYA LYNN 
9211 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OTTO, CHELSEA C 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RENFRO, MARGARET ANNE 
1303 NORTHGATE CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY 
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638818 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLIAMS, DARRELL LEE 
7825 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

