Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUSTIN, AVELINO

47 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ALEXANDER, STEVEN JEFFERY

2267 N SHORE ACRES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BINKLEY-BOLT, CLARA RENEE

319 BROWN AVE NW CLEVELAND, 373111774

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



CANNON, RICHARD LAJUAN

2001 SOUTH LOWERY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARTER, BENNY LEE

119 ACADEMY ST FORSYTHE, 30129

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COONROD, RICO TARAIL

3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111067

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COX, DAVID ADAM

9005 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL

1011 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063213

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAILEY, BRANDON MITCHELL

705 PARKSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD

3267 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING



DELEON-REYNOSO, YAIR ROGELIO

1535 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



FARROW, TRAVIS JOE

4202 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GORDON, ORLEATHA

5500 DAYTON BLVD Red Bank, 37415

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

10540 SADDLE HORSE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

STALKING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



HOANG, LOI DAI

106 FRAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HOWARD, JERMAINE

4907 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112543

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS 39140406

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305



IXCHOP PEREZ, CESAR LEONEL

8439 HIGHWAY 153 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SEXUAL BATTERY



JOHNSON, JARED EAVN

56 RAWLINGS LANE ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL

2729 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE

7718 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



MIDDLETON, TONYA LYNN

9211 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



OTTO, CHELSEA C

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



RENFRO, MARGARET ANNE

1303 NORTHGATE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY

5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373638818

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



WILLIAMS, DARRELL LEE

7825 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AGUSTIN, AVELINO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/24/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BINKLEY-BOLT, CLARA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE CANNON, RICHARD LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COONROD, RICO TARAIL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COX, DAVID ADAM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAILEY, BRANDON MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING FARROW, TRAVIS JOE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/15/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GORDON, ORLEATHA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

STALKING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HOWARD, JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/30/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS 39140406

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305 JOHNSON, JARED EAVN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/25/1967

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE RENFRO, MARGARET ANNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WILLIAMS, DARRELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/15/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



