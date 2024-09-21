Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADAMS, RICA JNEA 
2300 WILSON ST, APT 4N CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ANDERSON, ROBERT HARDY 
1532 SOUTHEAST 12TH STREET #201 FT LAUDERDALE, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AVERY, LAKEISHA NAY 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 125 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AZOCA, DIMAS 
262 FAIRLANE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND 
327 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 374122733 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED DELIVERY OF FENT

BYNUM, ARNOLD 
2505 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMPBELL, TAJAY L 
367 LOOKOUT HIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

CAYLOR, MARK GREGORY 
1510 PRATER RD EAST RIDGE, 374123824 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS. MOTOR VEHICLE WITH NO VIN

DAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL 
925 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DOCKERY, JILLIAN MAYE 
4904 GOLFVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FORD, JOSEPH HENRY 
5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLEN 
1829 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN 
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIMES, BRANDON DEWAYNE 
620 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HINDMAN, MICHEAL LEE 
10209 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL 
3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072003 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONES, JAMES ARTHUR 
153 DEMPSEY CIRCLE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION

JONES, MAURICE LAMONT 
4702 BRENTWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

KERR, JAMES MICHAEL 
912 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

KING, MONIQUA LYNEICE 
1320 RESERVE WAY APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 374217916 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAYNE, RANDY LEE 
312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN 
315A WEATHERSBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
MISUSE OF 911

MCDANIEL, KIARA MONIQUE 
5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114002 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE 
4311 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MELTON, SERENA 
201 PROSPERITY DR KNOXVILLE, 379234711 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME 
1908 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT 
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 114 CHATTANOOGA, 374112713 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

NEWTON, CHARLES EVERETT 
1803 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NOLAN, BRANDON JOE 
442 CHEROKEE BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PATTON, TYLER LEVON 
3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062715 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PIGG, WILLIE BRANSOME 
5279 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM 
1387 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 373793353 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOLDS, JOSHUA WAYNE 
137 BENT OAK TRL SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROSARIO, CHRISTIAN R 
3812 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RUSSELL, MARY GRACE 
256 MILL RUN DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHAW, JASON STEWART 
1127 CLEARMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, RODRICK DAMONT 
4643 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

STEPHENS, MARY JEAN 
1203 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID

SUMMERS, BARBARA MICHELLE 
1413 KNOXVILLE AVE ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VANCE, EPIPHANIE ROSE 
457 COUNTY ROAD 783 ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, JULIAN DALE 
8333 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373431346 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING

