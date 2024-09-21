Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADAMS, RICA JNEA

2300 WILSON ST, APT 4N CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ANDERSON, ROBERT HARDY

1532 SOUTHEAST 12TH STREET #201 FT LAUDERDALE,

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



AVERY, LAKEISHA NAY

3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 125 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



AZOCA, DIMAS

262 FAIRLANE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND

327 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 374122733

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED DELIVERY OF FENT



BYNUM, ARNOLD

2505 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAMPBELL, TAJAY L

367 LOOKOUT HIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



CAYLOR, MARK GREGORY

1510 PRATER RD EAST RIDGE, 374123824

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

AVERY, LAKEISHA NAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/08/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR AZOCA, DIMAS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/15/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED DELIVERY OF FENT BYNUM, ARNOLD

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 08/16/1954

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOCKERY, JILLIAN MAYE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FORD, JOSEPH HENRY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/11/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/04/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIMES, BRANDON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/15/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT KERR, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/22/1964

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

KING, MONIQUA LYNEICE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

MISUSE OF 911 MCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/30/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MOORE, JEFFERY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/23/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NEWTON, CHARLES EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/15/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PATTON, TYLER LEVON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/05/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PIGG, WILLIE BRANSOME

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) RUCKER, SYLVIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/09/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RUSSELL, MARY GRACE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHAW, JASON STEWART

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/02/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VANCE, EPIPHANIE ROSE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/17/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OR MANUFACTURING)POSS. MOTOR VEHICLE WITH NO VINDAVE, DOMINIQUE JAMAL925 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDOCKERY, JILLIAN MAYE4904 GOLFVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFORD, JOSEPH HENRY5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLEN1829 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEGASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRIMES, BRANDON DEWAYNE620 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDHINDMAN, MICHEAL LEE10209 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCHOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072003Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTJONES, JAMES ARTHUR153 DEMPSEY CIRCLE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONJONES, MAURICE LAMONT4702 BRENTWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)KERR, JAMES MICHAEL912 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERKING, MONIQUA LYNEICE1320 RESERVE WAY APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 374217916Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELAYNE, RANDY LEE312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN315A WEATHERSBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyMISUSE OF 911MCDANIEL, KIARA MONIQUE5512 HONEYSUCKLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114002Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCREYNOLDS, IVORY LYNETTE4311 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONMELTON, SERENA201 PROSPERITY DR KNOXVILLE, 379234711Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONMOORE, JEFFERY JEROME1908 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 114 CHATTANOOGA, 374112713Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)NEWTON, CHARLES EVERETT1803 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTNOLAN, BRANDON JOE442 CHEROKEE BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PATTON, TYLER LEVON3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062715Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PIGG, WILLIE BRANSOME5279 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM1387 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 373793353Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REYNOLDS, JOSHUA WAYNE137 BENT OAK TRL SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTROSARIO, CHRISTIAN R3812 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTRUSSELL, MARY GRACE256 MILL RUN DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESHAW, JASON STEWART1127 CLEARMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, RODRICK DAMONT4643 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSSTEPHENS, MARY JEAN1203 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFAILURE TO RENDER AIDSUMMERS, BARBARA MICHELLE1413 KNOXVILLE AVE ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VANCE, EPIPHANIE ROSE457 COUNTY ROAD 783 ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, JULIAN DALE8333 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373431346Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCRIMINAL LITTERING





