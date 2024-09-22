Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BIRT, ANTONIO LENATHANIE

3929 MANOR RD Chattanooga, 374113751

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COLLINS, CALEB WARREN

95 COUNTY RD 370 STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA

POSSESSION OF FENT



CORDERO, FERNANDO

7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

6306 WALDEN AVENUE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE

1440 MILL GROVE CIRCL EAST RIDGE, 374111231

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE

10430 FIELDING RD Ooltewah, 373636432

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GABRIEL VASQUEZ, JAIRO

2608 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GADDIS, ELIZABETH DANIELLE

9308 DEXTER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GONZALES HERNANDEZ, EDIMA OTILA

2910 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



GOODWIN, CLARENCE EDWARD

1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD

1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GREER, HEATHER N

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 524 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN

277 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JACKSON, COBY D

2250 CLAYTON AVE MEMPHIS, 38108

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



JONES, MARK CHRISTOPHER

308 CREEKSHIRE DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



KENNEMORE, LATOYA LATRICE

1101 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



LEDFORD, JERRY LEE

3807 Hoyt St Chattanooga, 374111640

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LEON, WILLIAM ALEJANDRO

18008 VIP JON ROAD RUTHER GLEN, 22546

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ GARCIA, HECTOR

1619 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



LOVINGOOD, DEVOTIS LAMAR

811 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

