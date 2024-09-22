Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BIRT, ANTONIO LENATHANIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, CALEB WARREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/26/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA
- POSSESSION OF FENT
|
|CORDERO, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GABRIEL VASQUEZ, JAIRO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/01/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GONZALES HERNANDEZ, EDIMA OTILA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CHILD NEGLECT
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
|
|GOODWIN, CLARENCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/07/1970
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREER, HEATHER N
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, COBY D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, MARK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LEDFORD, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEON, WILLIAM ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ GARCIA, HECTOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|MOON, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/02/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
|
|MYREE-EVERS, KIARA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|NICHOLSON, JEREMICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/26/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
|
|NIXON, JACOB LEVI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF DRUG PARA
- POSS OF FENT
- DUI
|
|ROBLERO MORALES, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBLERO VELASQUEZ, HEYLER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/10/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL UNDER AGE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHELBY, KALEBB G
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|UPSHAW, SABRINA ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|WARREN, HANNAH ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|WEST, CLAUDE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ZAPPIA, ARYANNE ROWAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|