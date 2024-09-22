Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, September 22, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BIRT, ANTONIO LENATHANIE 
3929 MANOR RD Chattanooga, 374113751 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COLLINS, CALEB WARREN 
95 COUNTY RD 370 STEVENSON, 35772 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA
POSSESSION OF FENT

CORDERO, FERNANDO 
7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE 
6306 WALDEN AVENUE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE 
1440 MILL GROVE CIRCL EAST RIDGE, 374111231 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE 
10430 FIELDING RD Ooltewah, 373636432 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GABRIEL VASQUEZ, JAIRO 
2608 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GADDIS, ELIZABETH DANIELLE 
9308 DEXTER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALES HERNANDEZ, EDIMA OTILA 
2910 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

GOODWIN, CLARENCE EDWARD 
1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD 
1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GREER, HEATHER N 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 524 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN 
277 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JACKSON, COBY D 
2250 CLAYTON AVE MEMPHIS, 38108 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

JONES, MARK CHRISTOPHER 
308 CREEKSHIRE DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KENNEMORE, LATOYA LATRICE 
1101 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

LEDFORD, JERRY LEE 
3807 Hoyt St Chattanooga, 374111640 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEON, WILLIAM ALEJANDRO 
18008 VIP JON ROAD RUTHER GLEN, 22546 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ GARCIA, HECTOR 
1619 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

LOVINGOOD, DEVOTIS LAMAR 
811 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MASON, DEKENDRA SHERROD 
1101 Grove St Chattanooga, 374023726 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MAYES, WILLIAM EUGENE 
3205 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063950 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY 
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MOON, CHRISTOPHER RAY 
7250 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

MYREE-EVERS, KIARA 
320 W BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

NICHOLSON, JEREMICHAEL ANDREW 
1207 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

NIXON, JACOB LEVI 
4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF DRUG PARA
POSS OF FENT
DUI

RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

ROBLERO MORALES, ANGELA 
180 CARTY AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBLERO VELASQUEZ, HEYLER 
NONE GIVEN , 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL UNDER AGE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES 
9233 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799005 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED L
(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
(VOP) VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE 
1210 POPLAR ST APTB CHATTANOOGA, 374023832 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHELBY, KALEBB G 
176 JARED LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN 
2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TARAJ TAI 
367 LOOKOUT HIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

UPSHAW, SABRINA ANNETTE 
1706 SQUAB LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

WARREN, HANNAH ALEXIS 
8910 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WEST, CLAUDE MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE 
4012 6th Ave Chattanooga, 374072603 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ZAPPIA, ARYANNE ROWAN 
7440 PRESTON CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

Here are the mug shots:

BIRT, ANTONIO LENATHANIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COLLINS, CALEB WARREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/26/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA
  • POSSESSION OF FENT
CORDERO, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GABRIEL VASQUEZ, JAIRO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/01/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALES HERNANDEZ, EDIMA OTILA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
GOODWIN, CLARENCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/07/1970
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREER, HEATHER N
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JACKSON, COBY D
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
JONES, MARK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEDFORD, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEON, WILLIAM ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ GARCIA, HECTOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MOON, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/02/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
MYREE-EVERS, KIARA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
NICHOLSON, JEREMICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/26/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
NIXON, JACOB LEVI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF DRUG PARA
  • POSS OF FENT
  • DUI
ROBLERO MORALES, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBLERO VELASQUEZ, HEYLER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/10/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL UNDER AGE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHELBY, KALEBB G
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
UPSHAW, SABRINA ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
WARREN, HANNAH ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WEST, CLAUDE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZAPPIA, ARYANNE ROWAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT



