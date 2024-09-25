Former Tennessee State Trooper Faces Rape, Official Misconduct Charges

An investigation by TBI special agents has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Tennessee state trooper.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, on April 22, TBI special agents began investigating a complaint that a trooper had frequent contact with an individual involved in prostitution, who had multiple warrants from various jurisdictions. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that during the period of September, 2023 through April, 2024, now-former Trooper Brenton Wiegand, 38, was involved with the woman while in his state vehicle and in uniform.

On Monday, the Sequatchie County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Wiegand with one count of aggravated rape and one count of official misconduct. He was arrested on Tuesday, and booked into the Sequatchie County Jail. Bond will be set on Sept. 30. Wiegand is no longer employed by the Highway Patrol.