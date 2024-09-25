Man, 21, Arrested For Robbery Shooting On Sept. 14

Latest Headlines

  Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Dedrrick Middlebrooks
Dedrrick Middlebrooks
The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Dedrrick Middlebrooks, 21, in relation to the robbery shooting that occurred in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road on Sept. 14.

Chattanooga Police responded on Sept. 14, at 7:07 p.m. to a robbery that occurred in a parking lot of Chili's in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road. The victim pulled into the parking lot and walked over to the suspect's vehicle. At some point during the conversation, the suspect stole $700 from the victim.
The suspect drove away in a white Honda.

The victim began following the suspect in a separate vehicle. A witness who was in the vehicle with the victim called 911 and provided the suspect's vehicle description to include a license plate number.

While the officers were on the way to the scene, they were informed that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim was following the suspect in a separate vehicle.

The suspect drove to the 2100 block of South Lyerly Street and ran from the vehicle. At some point after exiting the vehicle, the suspect then shot at the victim. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, the Robbery Unit obtained the suspect's phone number. The license plate number and phone number both were registered to. A photo line-up was conducted and Middlebrooks was identified as the suspect in this incident.

The Robbery Unit obtained arrest warrants charging Middlebrooks with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, felony reckless endangerment, and a firearm charge.

Earlier on Wednesday, Middlebrooks was located and arrested on the outstanding arrest warrants. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole is seeking to end squabbling at the courthouse. At the start of Wednesday's meeting, he condemned "verbal attacks" while saying they "are strongly ... more

The school resource deputy assigned to Ooltewah High School was notified of a threat of mass violence around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The SRD immediately began an investigation and responded to ... more

An investigation by TBI special agents has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Tennessee state trooper. At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, ... more

