Tennessee National Guard Assists Emergency Responders In East Tennessee

  Friday, September 27, 2024
Tennessee National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, in Knoxville, assembled three UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters and crew for aerial rescue operations in Unicoi County
Tennessee National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, in Knoxville, assembled three UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters and crew for aerial rescue operations in Unicoi County
photo by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher

The Tennessee National Guard is supporting state, county, and local emergency responders assisting areas in Tennessee impacted by severe flooding following the landfall of Hurricane Helene.

Working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Guardsmen are providing ground and aerial rescue support to those in need.

At approximately 12 p.m., TEMA was notified more than 50 hospital staff members and patients were trapped at the Unicoi County Hospital due to severe flooding. Within the hour, the Tennessee National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, in Knoxville, assembled three UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters and crew for aerial rescue operations. Once the weather cleared shortly after 1 p.m. the mission was approved, and the aircraft departed Joint Base McGhee-Tyson to join the Virginia State Police, who had been requested by TEMA through the national, state-to-state mutual aid program, Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Through their combined efforts, the staff and patients were transported to a local high school and the mission completed at 3:08 p.m.

At approximately 3 p.m., four Light Medium Tactical Vehicles departed from Johnson City and Unicoi County to support water rescue missions in Carter County. LMTVs are vehicles with high ground clearance able to traverse flooded areas and assist in rescue operations.

“Our priority is to rapidly deploy to the affected areas and assist emergency responders with rescue operations,” said Tennessee’s Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Warner Ross. “We are monitoring the situation and prepared to support as long as needed to ensure the safety of our fellow Tennesseans.”

The Tennessee National Guard is prepared to continue supporting local and state emergency management agencies as requested.

  • 9/27/2024

The Tennessee National Guard is supporting state, county, and local emergency responders assisting areas in Tennessee impacted by severe flooding following the landfall of Hurricane Helene.

