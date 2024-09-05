HCSO Responds To Threats Against Hunter Middle School, Student Arrested

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy assigned to Hunter Middle School was contacted by a school administrator early Thursday morning and made aware of possible threats of mass violence made against Hunter Middle School by a student.

The student was located and immediately isolated by school administrators upon his arrival at school. School administrators searched the student and their property, but didn't find a weapon.

During the investigation, the HCSO SRD was able to obtain statements from witnesses which indicated the student stated he was going to "shoot down the school" as well as framing his hand like a pistol and acting like he was shooting other students.

The student was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.

At this time there is no active threat to the school's students or faculty.

The student is being charged with threats of mass violence. As this incident pertains to juveniles, no further information is available.