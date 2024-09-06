Latest Headlines

School Superintendent Sends Community Message About School Safety

  • Friday, September 6, 2024

Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson released this letter to the community following the school shooting in Georgia. 

HCS Community,

Safety is the highest priority for Hamilton County Schools and the heaviest burden that we carry as a school system. As a father I also deeply understand our community’s concerns. We recognize and value our relationship with families and the community in ensuring the safety of all of our students. In light of the recent tragic events in Georgia and concerns within our own district, we want to address our community’s concerns and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of every student and staff member in Hamilton County Schools.

We understand that events like this can cause fear, anxiety and uncertainty. In Hamilton County Schools, we are consistently taking steps to support safe and secure learning environments. We are committed to creating spaces where every student feels protected, valued, and supported.

Safety Protocols: HCS has a continuum of safety protocols in place to support our students and staff. These include things like hardened entrances, security cameras, and security staff at every school. While we cannot share the specific details of each of our safety protocols, we consistently review our safety procedures and will be having further discussion with the school board in a September Executive Session. We continue to evaluate new technology and what we can do to keep our schools safe and secure.

Student Well-being: Our foundation in HCS is that student well-being is rooted in kids having trusting relationships with adults. In support of this, we have invested significantly, over the past few years, in student well-being by increasing the number of social workers, counselors, and student support coaches in every building to ensure our students have trusted adults to reach out to and resources to support their mental and physical well-being.

Threats of Mass Violence: As a community, we have seen numerous reports of threats of mass violence. This school year, updated state law requires any threat of mass violence, regardless of intent or ability to carry out, to now be charged as a felony. We know these threats can come from a number of places. They can come as threats online, or things that students say in class out of anger, frustration, or even as a joke. In our schools, any threat is taken very seriously and we are collaborating with law enforcement in our response. However, we know we can’t do this without you. It is important that you help us in speaking to your students about their words. Words matter. To help discuss with your child the impact of their words, we have developed a student led message regarding school safety. We ask that you watch this with your students and have conversations with them regarding the seriousness of their words and actions. Any concerns can be submitted anonymously to the school district through the use of the Quick Tips anonymous feedback platform.

Thank you for your support in keeping our school community safe. Together, we will work to ensure that Hamilton County schools remain a safe and nurturing environment for all students.

With Care and Commitment,
Dr. Justin Robertson, HCS Superintendent

