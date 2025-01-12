Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, January 12, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AMBROCIO JUAREZ, CODY EMMANUEL 
2008 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
SPEEDING 100+/50
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ANDREWS, JOSHUA MICHAEL 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

APPLING, DANJALIQUE L 
300 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034001 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BAIDE MADRID, ANDERSON JOEL 
617 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS 
610 TIMBER RIDGE DR HIXSON, 373433853 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER 
1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR 
4305 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FINCH, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN 
112 DENNIS LN HOMELESS POWELL, 37849 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

IVERSEN, LAWRENCE WILLIAM 
419 HOUGE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JONES, JEMIKA MICHELLE 
1501 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MARWOOD, SANDY C 
1051 LOYD TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MCALISTER, ANGELA D 
HOMELESS CLEVALND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MEJIA, YOLIANA 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT38 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MINSHEW, DAVID LEE 
620 MONHAWK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO, GA)

MIREE, CORDAI DEWAYNE 
2119 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
UNL.

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING

NICHOLSON-MARK, JAMICHAEL JAMES 
1182 N Moore Rd Chattanooga, 374111211 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PASCUAL DIEGO, ABELINO 
1706 MACK SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PORTILLO, GABRIELLA ELIZABETH 
1803 BOOTH CIRCLE BUFFALO, 55313 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAY, KYTRON CHARLES 
1102 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112401 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE 
3818 GEORGETOWN RD. NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

RODRIGUEZ, JENNY PATRICIA 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)

STALLING, COREY 
6421 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162431 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE 
506 EXPLORER CIRCLE DOTHAN, 36301 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SYLLA, KABINE MOUNTOBU 
3604 LARRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, MILIJAH NAOMI 
2467 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (LUMPKIN, GA)

Here are the mug shots:
AMBROCIO JUAREZ, CODY EMMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • SPEEDING 100+/50
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • IMPROPER PASSING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ANDREWS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
APPLING, DANJALIQUE L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/16/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BAIDE MADRID, ANDERSON JOEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/07/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/17/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DYSON, JAHMAR W
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
FINCH, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/02/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
FRANK, DYLAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
IVERSEN, LAWRENCE WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JONES, JEMIKA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARWOOD, SANDY C
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/08/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MINSHEW, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO, GA)
MIREE, CORDAI DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/17/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
NICHOLSON-MARK, JAMICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PASCUAL DIEGO, ABELINO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/11/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PORTILLO, GABRIELLA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RAY, KYTRON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/06/2005
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
RODRIGUEZ, JENNY PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
STALLING, COREY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SYLLA, KABINE MOUNTOBU
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, MILIJAH NAOMI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (LUMPKIN, GA)



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/12/2025
Chattanooga’s Jaeger Tied For 2nd Entering Sony Open Final Round
Chattanooga’s Jaeger Tied For 2nd Entering Sony Open Final Round
  • Sports
  • 1/11/2025
Late Surge Leads Vols To SEC Win At Texas, 74-70
  • Sports
  • 1/11/2025
Aquarium Will Delay Reopening Until Sunday At Noon
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2025
CARTA Updates Service Hours For Weekend Operations
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2025
Top-Ranked Cleveland Pins Huge Loss On Bradley Central
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/11/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/12/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AMBROCIO ... more

Aquarium Will Delay Reopening Until Sunday At Noon
  • 1/11/2025

The Tennessee Aquarium and IMAX 3D Theater will delay opening until Sunday at noon. Officials said, "Frigid overnight temperatures will cause refreezing on any wet road surface overnight, ... more

CARTA Updates Service Hours For Weekend Operations
  • 1/11/2025

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) announced modified service hours for this weekend due to ongoing weather conditions. All CARTA services will operate Saturday until ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/11/2025
County Jail Inmate Dies From Medical-Related Incident
  • 1/10/2025
MORE PHOTOS: Snow In Chattanooga Area
MORE PHOTOS: Snow In Chattanooga Area
  • 1/10/2025
Precautionary Evacuations Ordered Following Whitfield County Propane Tank Accident
  • 1/10/2025
PHOTOS: Snow In Chattanooga Area
PHOTOS: Snow In Chattanooga Area
  • 1/10/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
Janie Varnell Is A Woman Of Integrity And Tenacity - And Response
  • 1/11/2025
Staggering Numbers
  • 1/11/2025
Give A Heavy Punishment To Sledding Shooter
  • 1/11/2025
Sports
Late Surge Leads Vols To SEC Win At Texas, 74-70
  • 1/11/2025
Chattanooga’s Jaeger Tied For 2nd Entering Sony Open Final Round
Chattanooga’s Jaeger Tied For 2nd Entering Sony Open Final Round
  • 1/11/2025
UTC Women Suffer First SoCon Loss At UNCG Saturday
  • 1/11/2025
Honor Bound: UTC’s Huff Intent On Fulfilling His Childhood Promise
Honor Bound: UTC’s Huff Intent On Fulfilling His Childhood Promise
  • 1/10/2025
Mocs Home Game Against VMI Pushed Back to Sunday
  • 1/10/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Looking At R.H. Hunt’s Architecture In A Regularly Changing Chattanooga
John Shearer: Looking At R.H. Hunt’s Architecture In A Regularly Changing Chattanooga
  • 1/11/2025
Elizabeth McClain Creates Fine Art In The Snow
Elizabeth McClain Creates Fine Art In The Snow
  • 1/11/2025
Jerry Summers: Montague Park’s Future
Jerry Summers: Montague Park’s Future
  • 1/10/2025
Profiles Of Valor: Korean War Vets Orig, Nakamura, McGee And Johnson
Profiles Of Valor: Korean War Vets Orig, Nakamura, McGee And Johnson
  • 1/10/2025
KB Ballentine Releases New Poetry Book
KB Ballentine Releases New Poetry Book
  • 1/10/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Open House, Spring Auditions Jan. 14
  • 1/10/2025
Mania: The ABBA Tribute Tour Comes To Chattanooga Feb. 17
  • 1/10/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/9/2025
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
  • 1/9/2025
Open Mic Night At Songbirds Is Jan. 16
  • 1/9/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
Janie Varnell Is A Woman Of Integrity And Tenacity - And Response
  • 1/11/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
TDCI Joins $17 Million Multi-State Enforcement Settlement With Edward Jones
  • 1/10/2025
Seven States Power Corporation Receives $439M Investment From USDA
  • 1/10/2025
LBMC Announces Leadership Expansion With New Shareholders And Internal Promotions
LBMC Announces Leadership Expansion With New Shareholders And Internal Promotions
  • 1/10/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Student Scene
UTC Closing Friday And Saturday
  • 1/9/2025
CSCC Announces Mark E. Smith Performance Center Grand Opening
  • 1/9/2025
UTC Mathematician’s Research Goes Global
UTC Mathematician’s Research Goes Global
  • 1/9/2025
Living Well
Blood Assurance Announces Closures & Emergency Sunday Hours
  • 1/10/2025
Erlanger Cancels Elective Surgeries And Closes Erlanger Medical Group Locations Due To Inclement Weather
  • 1/9/2025
Many Bradley Medical Officials To Close During Storm
  • 1/9/2025
Memories
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/10/2025
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Outdoors
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
  • 1/10/2025
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
  • 1/9/2025
Church
Lake Drive Baptist Church In Sale Creek Cancels Sunday Services; Rock Creek Meets At Lula Lake
  • 1/11/2025
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
  • 1/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
  • 1/9/2025
Obituaries
Constance Nadine Martin
  • 1/11/2025
Edwin Gholson Howard
Edwin Gholson Howard
  • 1/11/2025
Gregory Barnard Smith
Gregory Barnard Smith
  • 1/11/2025