Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AMBROCIO JUAREZ, CODY EMMANUEL

2008 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

SPEEDING 100+/50

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

IMPROPER PASSING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



ANDREWS, JOSHUA MICHAEL

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



APPLING, DANJALIQUE L

300 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034001

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BAIDE MADRID, ANDERSON JOEL

617 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS

610 TIMBER RIDGE DR HIXSON, 373433853

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER

1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR

4305 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FINCH, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN

112 DENNIS LN HOMELESS POWELL, 37849

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)



IVERSEN, LAWRENCE WILLIAM

419 HOUGE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



JONES, JEMIKA MICHELLE

1501 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MARWOOD, SANDY C

1051 LOYD TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MCALISTER, ANGELA D

HOMELESS CLEVALND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MEJIA, YOLIANA

8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT38 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MINSHEW, DAVID LEE

620 MONHAWK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO, GA)



MIREE, CORDAI DEWAYNE

2119 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

UNL.

Here are the mug shots:

