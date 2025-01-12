Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AMBROCIO JUAREZ, CODY EMMANUEL
2008 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
SPEEDING 100+/50
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ANDREWS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
APPLING, DANJALIQUE L
300 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034001
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BAIDE MADRID, ANDERSON JOEL
617 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS
610 TIMBER RIDGE DR HIXSON, 373433853
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
4305 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FINCH, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN
112 DENNIS LN HOMELESS POWELL, 37849
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
IVERSEN, LAWRENCE WILLIAM
419 HOUGE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JONES, JEMIKA MICHELLE
1501 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARWOOD, SANDY C
1051 LOYD TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MCALISTER, ANGELA D
HOMELESS CLEVALND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MEJIA, YOLIANA
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT38 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MINSHEW, DAVID LEE
620 MONHAWK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO, GA)
MIREE, CORDAI DEWAYNE
2119 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
UNL.
POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
NICHOLSON-MARK, JAMICHAEL JAMES
1182 N Moore Rd Chattanooga, 374111211
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PASCUAL DIEGO, ABELINO
1706 MACK SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PORTILLO, GABRIELLA ELIZABETH
1803 BOOTH CIRCLE BUFFALO, 55313
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RAY, KYTRON CHARLES
1102 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112401
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE
3818 GEORGETOWN RD. NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RODRIGUEZ, JENNY PATRICIA
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
STALLING, COREY
6421 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162431
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE
506 EXPLORER CIRCLE DOTHAN, 36301
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SYLLA, KABINE MOUNTOBU
3604 LARRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, MILIJAH NAOMI
2467 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (LUMPKIN, GA)
