Gas Prices Fall 10 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, January 13, 2025
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 8.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.525 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.44 on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.93, a difference of 49.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.39 while the highest was $3.89, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 on Monday. The national average is up 0.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
January 13, 2024: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)
January 13, 2023: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
January 13, 2022: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)
January 13, 2021: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
January 13, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)
January 13, 2019: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
January 13, 2018: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)
January 13, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
January 13, 2016: $1.65/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)
January 13, 2015: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $2.72, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74.
State of Tennessee- $2.69, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.72.
Huntsville- $2.73, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74. 

"It's been a relatively quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with little overall movement. However, colder weather has pushed diesel prices higher and could also impact gasoline prices if refiners face disruptions," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While gas prices haven't shifted significantly yet, oil prices have climbed to their highest level since October, driven by President Biden's new sanctions on so-called dark vessels, which have slowed countries like Iran's ability to sell oil. This could soon lead to more noticeable increases in gas prices. Seasonally weak demand may help soften the impact of any increases for now, but with refinery maintenance season just weeks away—when refiners typically reduce gasoline production—motorists should be prepared for the spring rally to kick off."
