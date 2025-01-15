ArtsBuild Announces Feasibility Study For A Community Performing Arts Center In Chattanooga

ArtsBuild announced the launch of a comprehensive feasibility study to evaluate the need for a community Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Chattanooga. Funded by a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation, the study will be conducted by Webb Mgmt, a nationally recognized consultancy specializing in arts and cultural facility planning.



This initiative responds to pressing feedback from Chattanooga's performing arts community, which has identified a shortage of dedicated rehearsal, creative incubation, and mid-size, flexible performance spaces. The study will assess the needs of local arts organizations and audiences, analyze potential programming opportunities, and explore the financial sustainability of creating a PAC in the city.



“For years, Chattanooga’s performing arts community has showcased remarkable talent and ingenuity, making the most of the spaces and resources already available,” said James McKissic, president of ArtsBuild. “This is our chance to get to the heart of how a PAC could amplify the voices of our local artists and enhance our community. We want to create a space that’s not just functional but truly transformative—something that helps us grow and strengthen the cultural fabric of Chattanooga.”



Blake Harris, project manager for the feasibility study who also serves as a local theater director, producer, and educator, emphasized the importance of collecting the right data to ensure both success and sustainability. He said, “This feasibility study will not only help us determine if a PAC is needed to meet the growing demands of our performing arts organizations and our rapidly expanding city, but it will also give us insight into how such a facility can be financially sustainable. We need to be thoughtful and deliberate in our planning, and this is our first crucial step in making informed decisions that will shape the future of the arts in Chattanooga.”



ArtsBuild and Webb Mgmt are committed to an inclusive and collaborative process, welcoming input from performing arts organizations, artists, and members of the public to help guide the study’s findings.



