Fire Damages Apartment And Shop In Harrison Area

Volunteer firefighters battled an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in the Harrison area.

At 12:35 p.m., the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7560 Short Tail Springs Road (Harrison). The first engine arrived on the scene reporting a single-story structure with fire showing through the roof.

Firefighters worked quickly to establish water supply and conducted an interior and defensive attacks to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

According to Highway 58 fire officials, the structure was an apartment/shop that was not being occupied currently. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and damages are unknown at this time.

The Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for agencies to stand by at their fire stations. The Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at Highway 58 Station 1 and Tri-Community VFD stood by at Highway 58 Station 2 for any additional emergency calls.