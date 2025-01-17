2 Arrested In East Ridge After Evading Police

East Ridge officers received a LPR hit on Friday on a stolen Mercedes Benz. Crime Suppression Investigators located the vehicle parked in a commercial lot in the 1000 block of South Seminole.

During their observation they determined the suspect was with another person in a dark SUV parked beside the stolen vehicle. As the suspects began to leave, CSU officers attempted a stop. The driver of the SUV accelerated and rammed the CSU vehicle, nearly striking the dismounted officer.

Patrol units pursued the SUV and attempted to set up spikes near Bennett Road and John Ross. This was attempted to prevent the continuation of the suspect’s dangerous flight into both a construction and school zone.

The suspects overcorrected upon coming into view of the officer setting up spikes, left the roadway, and crashed into a home at Connelly and Bennett Road. The driver fled on foot but was apprehended. The passenger was taken into custody in the vehicle.

The stolen Mercedes was recovered from the original location. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending medical clearance.



