Man Who Apologized After Shooting Another Man Gets 5-Year Sentence

A man who apologized after shooting another man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison.

Torez Bowling, 23, of Dorsey Street, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, and the second charge was dismissed.

Police were called to the 800 block of W. 13th Street Court in July 2023 and found a man with a gunshot to his left side.

Three witnesses said a man known as "K3" was inside the residence when the gunshot went off. One said as he left that "K3" apologized and said he did not mean to shoot the victim.

Police interviewed the victim at the hospital, and he said he was shot because "K3" believed he had earlier stolen a gun from him.

He said "K3" tried to pistol whip him. He said he kicked at the gunman, then was shot.

Police said surveillance video showed a black male wearing jeans and no shirt arrive at 12:46 p.m. He left eight minutes later.

Police said "K3" is the name used by Bowling.

Police said cameras at the Westside clearly showed Bowling enter and leave the residence where the man was shot.

