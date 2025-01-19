Woman's Body Found Near South Chickamauga Creek At Ringgold

A woman’s body was found down the embankment near South Chickamauga Creek off Emberson Drive by a person who was walking in the area around 10 a.m. on Saturday. The location was near Sparks Street.

The GBI and the Ringgold Police Department are working to identify the victim.

The woman was described as white or Hispanic with dark hair. She is about 5’7”-5’9” tall and 150-200 pounds.

A picture of an arm tattoo was released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ringgold Police Department at 706-935-3066. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI said, "Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ringgold Police Department at 706-935-3066. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app."