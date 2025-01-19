Latest Headlines

Woman's Body Found Near South Chickamauga Creek At Ringgold

  Sunday, January 19, 2025
A woman’s body was found down the embankment near South Chickamauga Creek off Emberson Drive by a person who was walking in the area around 10 a.m. on Saturday. The location was near Sparks Street.

The GBI and the Ringgold Police Department are working to identify the victim.

The woman was described as white or Hispanic with dark hair. She is about 5’7”-5’9” tall and 150-200 pounds.

A picture of an arm tattoo was released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ringgold Police Department at 706-935-3066. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS, ... more

A Dalton man is under arrest after domestic violence led to gunfire at a Dalton apartment Saturday night. The Dalton Police Department arrested 29-year-old Mark Lee Sims on Saturday night with ... more

