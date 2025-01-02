Latest Headlines

Michael Dumitru Moves From Circuit Court Judge To Federal Magistrate

  • Thursday, January 2, 2025
New Federal Magistrate Michael Dumitru was installed by Federal Judge Travis McDonough.
New Federal Magistrate Michael Dumitru was installed by Federal Judge Travis McDonough.

Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Dumitru has been named as a United States Magistrate Judge.

Magistrate Judge Dumitru took his oath of office on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Chattanooga’s Joel W. Solomon U.S. Courthouse. He will succeed Magistrate Susan K. Lee, who is retiring after serving the Court since 2004.

A public investiture will take place in the coming months for the magistrate post.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will recommend to Governor Bill Lee nominees for the Circuit Court vacancy. After the governor has notified the commission of a vacancy, the commission solicits applicants, conducts a public hearing and interviews, and selects three nominees for consideration by the governor.

Magistrate Judge Dumitru has worked as a Circuit Court Judge in Hamilton County since Sept. 1, 2022. Prior to becoming a Circuit Court Judge, he worked as a litigator for more than 10 years, including eight years with the law firm of Miller & Martin PLLC in Chattanooga.

He earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2011, as well as a Master of Science in Global Affairs from New York University in 2006 and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Fordham University in 2004.

District judges appoint magistrate judges for terms of eight years. They have authority to issue warrants, to conduct preliminary criminal proceedings, such as initial appearances and arraignments, and to hear cases involving petty offenses committed on federal lands. In many districts, magistrate judges handle pretrial motions in both civil and criminal cases.

While district judges try most civil cases, magistrate judges may also preside over civil trials if all parties consent. Magistrate Judge Dumitru joins Chief Magistrate Judge Christopher H. Steger in Chattanooga, Magistrate Judge Debra C. Poplin and Magistrate Judge Jill E. McCook in Knoxville, and Magistrate Judge Cynthia R. Wyrick in Greeneville.

Dog Wakes Up Family As Their North Chattanooga Home Burns
Michael Dumitru Moves From Circuit Court Judge To Federal Magistrate
Family Escapes Burning Home Wednesday Night
President Carter Was A Friend To Many Chattanoogans
While Kelly Endorses Presidential Candidates, Chattanooga Needs Real Leadership
Mocs Drop Conference Opener At Mercer In Overtime, 99-94
Mark Wiedmer: Jimmy Carter Is The Greatest Former President Ever
Dan Fleser: Rocky Path Ahead For Vols, Lady Vols
#1 Vols End 2024 With 67-52 Win Over Norfolk State
A Look Back At The Top Stories In Tennessee Golf For 2024
2-Toed Sloth Finds New Home At Chattanooga Zoo After Christmas Eve Flight
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - New Year Thoughts
Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra To Perform Cantata Jan. 5
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
Best of Grizzard- Education No. 2
CCA Presents On Key: Setting The Stage For Tomorrow Vocal Benefit Concert Tuesday
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
Goodwill Hosts Hiring Event In East Brainerd Jan. 9
10AC Whiskey's Honey Ginger Wins Gold And Silver Medals At Proof Awards
UTC Research Institute To Pilot 2 New Initiatives
Morning Pointe of East Hamilton Expanding To Meet Growing Need For Memory Care
Hamilton Medical Center Volunteers Recognized
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
Bob Tamasy: Resolutions, Goals, And Plans Of Mice And Men
