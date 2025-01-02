Michael Dumitru Moves From Circuit Court Judge To Federal Magistrate

Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Dumitru has been named as a United States Magistrate Judge.

Magistrate Judge Dumitru took his oath of office on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Chattanooga’s Joel W. Solomon U.S. Courthouse. He will succeed Magistrate Susan K. Lee, who is retiring after serving the Court since 2004.

A public investiture will take place in the coming months for the magistrate post.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will recommend to Governor Bill Lee nominees for the Circuit Court vacancy. After the governor has notified the commission of a vacancy, the commission solicits applicants, conducts a public hearing and interviews, and selects three nominees for consideration by the governor.

Magistrate Judge Dumitru has worked as a Circuit Court Judge in Hamilton County since Sept. 1, 2022. Prior to becoming a Circuit Court Judge, he worked as a litigator for more than 10 years, including eight years with the law firm of Miller & Martin PLLC in Chattanooga.

He earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2011, as well as a Master of Science in Global Affairs from New York University in 2006 and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Fordham University in 2004.

District judges appoint magistrate judges for terms of eight years. They have authority to issue warrants, to conduct preliminary criminal proceedings, such as initial appearances and arraignments, and to hear cases involving petty offenses committed on federal lands. In many districts, magistrate judges handle pretrial motions in both civil and criminal cases.

While district judges try most civil cases, magistrate judges may also preside over civil trials if all parties consent. Magistrate Judge Dumitru joins Chief Magistrate Judge Christopher H. Steger in Chattanooga, Magistrate Judge Debra C. Poplin and Magistrate Judge Jill E. McCook in Knoxville, and Magistrate Judge Cynthia R. Wyrick in Greeneville.