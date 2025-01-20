Jason Chen Will Not Testify At Murder Trial; Jurors To Get Case

Jason Chen announced in open court Monday morning that he would not testify at his trial for the savage murder of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace.

The defense told Judge Boyd Patterson that it has no more proof after calling three witnesses.

The jury from Nashville was set to get the case later today.

Chen is charged in the Nov. 23, 2022 slaying at an apartment on Tremont Street in north Chattanooga.

Medical Examiner Dr. Steven Cogswell said it appeared the 60 stab wounds to the victim were carried out while she was shackled.

Her body was found stuffed in a suitcase along Suck Creek Road just over a week after her disappearance. Her right arm was handcuffed to her right ankle, and the other arm was shackled at the elbow to the other ankle.

The juror was chosen in Nashville and brought to Chattanooga. Testimony started last Monday and continued through Saturday before resuming Monday morning.

Attorney Josh Weiss opened the trial saying that Chen had killed Ms. Pace, but it was after she had found his phone and seen where he had been calling other women. He said Ms. Pace became enraged and went after him with a wine bottle, then he began stabbing her.

Attorney Weiss said there was no premeditation and Chen should not be convicted of first-degree murder.