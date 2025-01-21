County Schools To Close Wednesday Due To Appeal From TVA, EPB On Power Load

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Wednesday. Officials said the decision to close schools "is due to an appeal from TVA and EPB that the community voluntarily reduce power usage between 6:00 and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

"This request was prompted by an expected high load on the area power grid on Wednesday. Based on this request, it is our belief that not opening our approximately 80 schools will best serve the community’s needs at this time.

"SACC Inclement Weather Sites at Red Bank Elementary, Battle Academy, East Ridge Elementary, East Brainerd Elementary, Harrison Elementary, and Middle Valley Elementary will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Students will need to bring lunch and a drink. A decision on after-school activities will be made on Wednesday afternoon."

Again, Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Wednesday. January 22. SACC Inclement Weather Sites will be open at 8:00 a.m.. Thank you for your understanding as we work to be good partners in our community.