Male Student Shoots And Kills Female Student, Then Turns Gun On Himself; Shot Grazes A 3rd Student At Antioch School

Police said a 17-year-old male student opened fire in a lunchroom at Antioch High School in Nashville on Wednesday, killing a female student. The student then turned the gun himself and fired a fatal shot. A third student had a graze wound.

“The 16-year-old girl who was fatally wounded in the cafeteria of Antioch High School this morning is identified as Josselin Corea Escalante,” MNPD said. “The 17-year-old shooter who killed himself is identified as Solomon Henderson, who was an active student at Antioch High School.”

Reports said the shooter shot two students before shooting himself.



Students were bused to a site at Ascension Saint Thomas hospital to meet with parents.



The school is located in Antioch, Tn., and has approximately 2,000 students in grades 9-12.

A statement from the Metro Nashville Public School board said, "This morning, we were heartbroken to learn of the tragic shooting at Antioch High School. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students, educators, families, and the entire Antioch High School community as they navigate this unthinkable event.



"As leaders of Metro Nashville Public Schools, we are committed to ensuring that all those affected by this tragedy receive the care and support they need. The MNPS team is working tirelessly to provide resources and assistance to help our students, staff, and families heal during this difficult time.



"This incident underscores the critical importance of coming together as a community to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our schools. We will continue to stand united in addressing the challenges we face and fostering environments where every student and educator feels secure and supported.



"Please join us in keeping the Antioch High School community in your thoughts and prayers. Together, we will move forward with compassion, strength, and a shared commitment to the safety and success of our students."

A statement from Professional Educators of Tennessee said, “We are heartbroken by the school shooting that occurred today at Antioch High School. Our prayers are with the students, educators, parents, and Metro-Nashville Public Schools. Schools must be safe spaces for students, educators, and staff.

"The issue of school shootings is complex and influenced by various factors, including access to firearms, mental health challenges, societal pressures, and a significant lack of adequate support systems. To effectively address this crisis, we must expand our comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to prevention strategies and continue seeking solutions. The 114th Tennessee General Assembly needs to increase funding for school safety across Tennessee. This remains a critical issue and should be a priority for Governor Lee and Commissioner Reynolds.”

Senator Charlane Oliver, who represents the community where the school is located, issued a statement, saying, "My heart is broken over the devastating shooting at Antioch High School today. As a mother and a representative of this community, I grieve with the families, students and staff who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. My heart goes out to the victims who were shot, their loved ones and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence. No child should ever feel unsafe in their school, and no family should face the anguish of such a senseless loss.



“I am in contact with local officials, law enforcement and school leadership to offer my full support and ensure our community has the resources needed to heal. My senate office stands ready to assist families, students and educators with navigating this crisis and will do everything in my power to push for meaningful legislative changes to prevent senseless acts of gun violence.”

Rep. Shaundelle Brooks said, “Every child deserves to live free from the fear of gun violence.

"Ever since I lost my son, Akilah, in a mass shooting in 2018, I have been fighting to ensure this never happens again.

"Here we are almost seven years later, and our communities are still being impacted by gun violence.

"My prayers are with all of those impacted by this senseless tragedy. We are only one week into the start of our legislative session and already our state has been ravaged by another school shooting. I will continue to call on my colleagues in the Tennessee Legislature to pass comprehensive gun reform to ensure the safety of our children and loved ones. We must do better.”