Latest Headlines

Male Student Shoots And Kills Female Student, Then Turns Gun On Himself; Shot Grazes A 3rd Student At Antioch School

  • Wednesday, January 22, 2025
photo by Metro Nashville PD

Police said a 17-year-old male student opened fire in a lunchroom at Antioch High School in Nashville on Wednesday, killing a female student. The student then turned the gun himself and fired a fatal shot. A third student had a graze wound.

The girl has been identified as Josselin Corea Escalante and the shooter as Solomon Henderson.

“The 16-year-old girl who was fatally wounded in the cafeteria of Antioch High School this morning is identified as Josselin Corea Escalante,” MNPD said. “The 17-year-old shooter who killed himself is identified as Solomon Henderson, who was an active student at Antioch High School.”

Reports said the shooter shot two students before shooting himself.

Students were bused to a site at Ascension Saint Thomas hospital to meet with parents.

The school is located in Antioch, Tn., and has approximately 2,000 students in grades 9-12.

A statement from the Metro Nashville Public School board said, "This morning, we were heartbroken to learn of the tragic shooting at Antioch High School. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students, educators, families, and the entire Antioch High School community as they navigate this unthinkable event.

"As leaders of Metro Nashville Public Schools, we are committed to ensuring that all those affected by this tragedy receive the care and support they need. The MNPS team is working tirelessly to provide resources and assistance to help our students, staff, and families heal during this difficult time.

"This incident underscores the critical importance of coming together as a community to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our schools. We will continue to stand united in addressing the challenges we face and fostering environments where every student and educator feels secure and supported.

"Please join us in keeping the Antioch High School community in your thoughts and prayers. Together, we will move forward with compassion, strength, and a shared commitment to the safety and success of our students."

A statement from Professional Educators of Tennessee said, “We are heartbroken by the school shooting that occurred today at Antioch High School. Our prayers are with the students, educators, parents, and Metro-Nashville Public Schools. Schools must be safe spaces for students, educators, and staff.

"The issue of school shootings is complex and influenced by various factors, including access to firearms, mental health challenges, societal pressures, and a significant lack of adequate support systems. To effectively address this crisis, we must expand our comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to prevention strategies and continue seeking solutions. The 114th Tennessee General Assembly needs to increase funding for school safety across Tennessee. This remains a critical issue and should be a priority for Governor Lee and Commissioner Reynolds.”

Senator Charlane Oliver, who represents the community where the school is located, issued a statement, saying, "My heart is broken over the devastating shooting at Antioch High School today. As a mother and a representative of this community, I grieve with the families, students and staff who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. My heart goes out to the victims who were shot, their loved ones and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence. No child should ever feel unsafe in their school, and no family should face the anguish of such a senseless loss.

“I am in contact with local officials, law enforcement and school leadership to offer my full support and ensure our community has the resources needed to heal. My senate office stands ready to assist families, students and educators with navigating this crisis and will do everything in my power to push for meaningful legislative changes to prevent senseless acts of gun violence.”

Rep. Shaundelle Brooks said, “Every child deserves to live free from the fear of gun violence. 

"Ever since I lost my son, Akilah, in a mass shooting in 2018, I have been fighting to ensure this never happens again.

"Here we are almost seven years later, and our communities are still being impacted by gun violence.

"My prayers are with all of those impacted by this senseless tragedy. We are only one week into the start of our legislative session and already our state has been ravaged  by another school shooting. I will continue to call on my colleagues in the Tennessee Legislature to pass comprehensive gun reform to ensure the safety of our children and loved ones. We must do better.”

Latest Headlines
Finley Stadium Being Spruced Up Using City, County Funds; Pavilion Calender Filling Up
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
3 District 6 City Council Election Candidates Also Ask Early Appointment By City Council
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
Keeslar’s Contributions Not Overlooked By His Chattanooga Teammates
Keeslar’s Contributions Not Overlooked By His Chattanooga Teammates
  • Sports
  • 1/22/2025
Hamilton County Schools Back Open On Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
TVA Sets New All Time Power Demand Record, Thanks Tennessee Valley Region
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
Male Student Shoots And Kills Female Student, Then Turns Gun On Himself; Shot Grazes A 3rd Student At Antioch School
Male Student Shoots And Kills Female Student, Then Turns Gun On Himself; Shot Grazes A 3rd Student At Antioch School
  • Breaking News
  • 1/22/2025
Breaking News
Finley Stadium Being Spruced Up Using City, County Funds; Pavilion Calender Filling Up
  • 1/22/2025

Finley Stadium is being maintained, updated and improved for increased use today and to ensure it is ready for a new chapter in the future. This year, an economic impact study showed that Finley ... more

Hamilton County Schools Back Open On Thursday
  • 1/22/2025

Hamilton County Schools will be back open on Thursday. The schools closed on Wednesday with officials saying the decision to close schools was due to an appeal from TVA and EPB that the community ... more

Erlanger Systems Back Up And Working
  • 1/22/2025

After network problems interrupted services at Erlanger today, officials say as of 11:19 a.m., things are now up and running again. Earlier this morning Erlanger Health System experienced ... more

Breaking News
Rhea County Commission Debates 3-Year Reappraisals, Raising Sheriff, County Executive Pay
  • 1/22/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/22/2025
Catoosa County Goes To Court To Recover Cost Of Cleaning Up Toxic Waste
  • 1/21/2025
Kelly Administration Proposes $29.9 Million Budget Amendment To Invest In Key Priorities, Shore Up Police And Fire Pension Fund
  • 1/21/2025
Man Arrested In Connection With Burglary Of CBD Store In Bradley County
  • 1/21/2025
Opinion
Just One American’s View As A New Presidency Begins Today - And Response (2)
  • 1/20/2025
School Vouchers Don't Make Sense
  • 1/20/2025
Citizens United Cancerous Case
Citizens United Cancerous Case
  • 1/22/2025
Defining School Choice For Tennessee
  • 1/21/2025
My Promotion From President’s Son To Janitor
  • 1/20/2025
Sports
Keeslar’s Contributions Not Overlooked By His Chattanooga Teammates
Keeslar’s Contributions Not Overlooked By His Chattanooga Teammates
  • 1/22/2025
#6/7 Vols Dominate #14 Mississippi State, 68-56
#6/7 Vols Dominate #14 Mississippi State, 68-56
  • 1/22/2025
Dan Fleser: What Went Wrong In Nashville
Dan Fleser: What Went Wrong In Nashville
  • 1/20/2025
Randy Smith: You Have To Like Marcus Freeman
Randy Smith: You Have To Like Marcus Freeman
  • 1/21/2025
Hoops Central: #6/7 Tennessee vs. #14 Mississippi State
Hoops Central: #6/7 Tennessee vs. #14 Mississippi State
  • 1/21/2025
Happenings
Michael Anderson Takes Top Best Of Tennessee Craft Award
Michael Anderson Takes Top Best Of Tennessee Craft Award
  • 1/21/2025
Diana Walters: What To Leave Behind
Diana Walters: What To Leave Behind
  • 1/22/2025
Radical Kindness III Art Exhibit At Jewish Cultural Center Through Feb. 27
  • 1/21/2025
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Polar Plunge Fundraising Event Is Jan. 25
  • 1/21/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/21/2025
Entertainment
Performing Arts League Has Sunday Showcase
Performing Arts League Has Sunday Showcase
  • 1/22/2025
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Present A Night Of Jazz Feb. 3
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Present A Night Of Jazz Feb. 3
  • 1/20/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Second Super Bowl
Best Of Grizzard: Second Super Bowl
  • 1/22/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/17/2025
Tyler Canonico-Dilley Has Free Organ Concert Jan. 26
Tyler Canonico-Dilley Has Free Organ Concert Jan. 26
  • 1/17/2025
Opinion
Just One American’s View As A New Presidency Begins Today - And Response (2)
  • 1/20/2025
School Vouchers Don't Make Sense
  • 1/20/2025
Citizens United Cancerous Case
Citizens United Cancerous Case
  • 1/22/2025
Dining
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Sigler’s Craft Beer & Cigars On Panorama Drive Gets Beer Permit: La Altena Closes Mountain Creek Road Location
  • 1/17/2025
Business
Tennessee Workers’ Comp Rates Decline For 12th Consecutive Year In 2025
  • 1/22/2025
Massey Services Expands Commercial Operations With New Service Center In Chattanooga
  • 1/22/2025
HHM CPAs Expands Leadership Team With 2 Senior Managers, Several New Staff Members
HHM CPAs Expands Leadership Team With 2 Senior Managers, Several New Staff Members
  • 1/22/2025
Real Estate
City Council Votes To Approve Voluntary Attainable Housing Incentives
  • 1/21/2025
Hillock Farms At Lonas Property In Hixson To Expand To 478 Residential Units
  • 1/19/2025
12-Unit Townhouse Development Planned On Stuart Street In East Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2025
Student Scene
UTC Doctoral Candidate Develops Self-Encrypting AI
UTC Doctoral Candidate Develops Self-Encrypting AI
  • 1/22/2025
UTC Announces Launch Of The Violence Reduction Initiative
UTC Announces Launch Of The Violence Reduction Initiative
  • 1/21/2025
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
  • 1/21/2025
Living Well
Bishop Mark Beckman Visits CHI Memorial
Bishop Mark Beckman Visits CHI Memorial
  • 1/22/2025
Craig Lambert Named CEO Of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Of Chattanooga
Craig Lambert Named CEO Of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Of Chattanooga
  • 1/21/2025
Dr. John Lelli Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 1/21/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Lifted
  • 1/21/2025
THP Troopers Rescue Great Horned Owl
  • 1/14/2025
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Vision For The Near And Distant Future?
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Vision For The Near And Distant Future?
  • 1/20/2025
Recording Artist Britt Nicole To Join Southern Adventist University’s Annual IGNITE Live
Recording Artist Britt Nicole To Join Southern Adventist University’s Annual IGNITE Live
  • 1/17/2025
Miami University Men's Glee Club To Be In Concert Jan. 24 At 2nd Presbyterian Church
  • 1/17/2025
Obituaries
Mary Lee Bramlett Carver
Mary Lee Bramlett Carver
  • 1/22/2025
Barbara Ann Braley
Barbara Ann Braley
  • 1/22/2025
Elizabeth "Betty" Mae Hinkle Lindauere
Elizabeth "Betty" Mae Hinkle Lindauere
  • 1/22/2025