Governor Lee Outlines Agenda "To Halt Illegal Immigration" For Upcoming Special Session

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday presented the administration’s agenda on illegal immigration that will go before the Tennessee General Assembly during the special session convening Monday.

He noted that on Day One of the Trump Administration, President Trump signed executive orders "to halt illegal immigration, secure our nation’s borders and restore public safety, and the Governor’s proposed legislation reinforces Tennessee's commitment to keeping communities safe and reducing crime by strengthening coordination between state, local, and federal agencies to enforce immigration laws on the books."

“Tennessee has a long track record of stepping up to secure our Nation’s borders and strengthening public safety,” said Governor Lee. “President Trump has made it clear that states will play a major role in partnering with his Administration to enforce immigration laws and keep communities safe, and Tennessee is heeding the call.”

The legislation includes a comprehensive framework to strengthen immigration enforcement across Tennessee by creating a new division within the Department of Safety, supporting local law enforcement participation in federal programs, and revisiting state-issued identification policies, it was stated.

The Lee administration gave this overview:

1. Establishes the Centralized Immigration Enforcement Division (CIEO):Creates a new division within the Department of Safety to ensure efficient resource allocation and effective enforcement of immigration laws. Appointed by the Governor, the Chief Immigration Enforcement Officer (CIEO) will coordinate directly with the Trump Administration on federal immigration policies and implementation.

2. Raises standards for obtaining state-issued IDs:Restricts eligibility for state-issued IDs to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and individuals with federal authorization for a specified period, introduces visually distinctive markers on temporary licenses issued to non-citizens, and mandates proof of citizenship for renewal or reinstatement of driver licenses.

3.Local accountability:Creates a Class E felony offense for local officials who adopt or maintain sanctuary city policies in violation of state law and empowers the Tennessee Attorney General to initiate removal proceedings for officials convicted of violating anti-sanctuary city provisions.

4.Incentivizes local government participation in enforcement of federal immigration policies:Incentivizes local governments to enter into agreements with federal authorities under the 287(g) program to assist with immigration law enforcement, detention, and removal efforts and establishes penalties for officials who fail to comply with enforcement mandates.

5.Creates Immigration Enforcement Grant Program:Allocates funding for local governments to assist with training law enforcement officers, operational expenses and purchasing necessary equipment, and other eligible activities to support federal and state immigration policies.

"With the new Trump administration coming into office with a mandate to enforce our laws and secure our border, states must ready themselves to assist and support them in this effort,” said Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), “Tennessee's commitment to enforcing immigration law has never been in question. This legislation allows us to put that commitment into action now that we have a willing federal partner in President Trump. This bill will enable us to aid the federal government in the efficient identification and deportation of aliens with violent felonies and extensive criminal records. This comprehensive legislation places a clear cooperative structure in place so that state and local authorities can quickly work with the federal government to assist in what will be an unprecedented effort to secure the safety and sovereignty of our state and our nation."

“With this legislation, Tennessee continues to lead the nation in fighting illegal immigration,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), the Senate sponsor of the legislation. “This bold proposal will help alleviate the burden of illegal immigration on local governments by centralizing immigration enforcement, making it easier for the state and local governments to work with federal authorities to remove dangerous illegal immigrants from our communities. Additionally, we are taking action to hold local officials accountable for unlawfully harboring illegal immigrants, in clear violation of our state’s sanctuary city ban. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Trump administration to uphold the rule of law and protect state sovereignty.”

“The General Assembly stands ready to support President Trump’s efforts on immigration by advancing Governor Lee’s special session on January 27th,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), “This is a critical issue for Tennesseans, and we are committed to protecting our citizens, making sure our individuals are here legally and aiding, supporting and streamlining the work between the federal government and our state.”

“For four years, states carried the financial burden of Biden’s open borders and dealt with the fallout of criminals coming to our country and victimizing our communities,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland), the House sponsor. “Our top priority remains the safety and interests of Tennesseans. We are grateful to partner with an administration that takes border security and the public safety of Americans seriously. We expect federal laws to be enforced and we look forward to passing common-sense legislation in a special session to assist those efforts.”

“Our local law enforcement officers and agencies are on the front lines every day. This legislation will provide them with additional training, equipment, and resources they will need to enforce federal immigration laws quickly and effectively,” said Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson), the Senate co-prime sponsor on the bill.

 “We are not only deeply committed to supporting our law enforcement partners at all levels but also to protecting our communities and ensuring taxpayer dollars are used responsibly.”

Hamilton County's parks and recreation department is making a donation of playground equipment to the city of Red Bank. There will be more diverse recreation at White Oak Park with the gift of ...

Finley Stadium is being maintained, updated and improved for increased use today and to ensure it is ready for a new chapter in the future. This year, an economic impact study showed that Finley ...

Three of the five election candidates for the vacant District 6 City Council seat have applied for early appointment by the council. They are Jenni Berz, Jennifer Gregory and Mark Holland.

