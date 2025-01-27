Davis Finally Getting Day In Court Over 5 Years After Fatal Shooting

A man who has been in jail awaiting trial since before COVID is set to go to trial next Monday in Criminal Court.

Marvin Jermane Davis is charged with shooting 32-year-old Michael Eric Williams multiple times on Jan. 3, 2020. The victim died almost five months later.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He is currently out on bond after his attorney earlier stressed how long he had been in jail.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Demastus said he is the third or fourth prosecutor on the case. He said there were delays when Davis underwent testing to determine if he was competent to stand trial. It ultimately was ruled that he is.

Davis pleaded guilty in 2007 to attempted aggravated robbery and was not suppose to be carrying a gun.

Judge Barry Steelman will preside over the trial.

Attorney Dan Ripper represents Davis.