Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BIRT, CORNELIUS
3929 MANOR RD APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
BOBO, STEFFON DETAWNE
3924 DAHLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOUGHNER, JOHN EDWARD
1914 GUNBARRELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAPERTON, RANDY ALEXANDER
1701 WILLIAM ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DANIELS, AARON DEVON
2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRANT, JAMES MELVIN
10115 BEARE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST
GREEN, LINDA LOUISE
2401 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044624
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HUGHES, MALIK JAMAL
104 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113920
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
HURST, JASON MITCHELL
3911 FOREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES, JAYDEN DEWON
1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN
1202 GADD RD APT 2 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ MENDEZ, BALDOMERO ANTONIO
3501 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA
MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE
518 BRUNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO
MCCLURE, JACOB BRIAN
6 TATE MILL WAY JASPER, 30143
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PENDERGRAFT, NATHANIEL AUSTIN
2370 BLACKBURN RD SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
PORRAS, JOSEPH ANTHONY
700 OLD DIXIE HWY LOT 1 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, MARKELLA JAMESHA
7273 EVANTIRE WAY APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, BILLY CHASE
4011 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO.
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM
11231 MCGILL RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER KYLE
535 LONG ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SMITH, DARREN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE
2605 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
WEAVER, CHARLES REX
140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37041
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
