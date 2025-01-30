Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BIRT, CORNELIUS

3929 MANOR RD APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



BOBO, STEFFON DETAWNE

3924 DAHLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOUGHNER, JOHN EDWARD

1914 GUNBARRELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAPERTON, RANDY ALEXANDER

1701 WILLIAM ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DANIELS, AARON DEVON

2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GRANT, JAMES MELVIN

10115 BEARE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD

RAPE OF A CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

INCEST

INCEST

INCEST



GREEN, LINDA LOUISE

2401 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044624

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



HUGHES, MALIK JAMAL

104 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113920

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST



HURST, JASON MITCHELL

3911 FOREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JONES, JAYDEN DEWON

1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN

1202 GADD RD APT 2 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOPEZ MENDEZ, BALDOMERO ANTONIO

3501 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA



MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE

518 BRUNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO



MCCLURE, JACOB BRIAN

6 TATE MILL WAY JASPER, 30143

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PENDERGRAFT, NATHANIEL AUSTIN

2370 BLACKBURN RD SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RECKLESS DRIVING



PORRAS, JOSEPH ANTHONY

700 OLD DIXIE HWY LOT 1 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PORTER, MARKELLA JAMESHA

7273 EVANTIRE WAY APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROGERS, BILLY CHASE

4011 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIO.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAWSCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM11231 MCGILL RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, CHRISTOPHER KYLE535 LONG ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SMITH, DARREN LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYSMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE2605 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTWEAVER, CHARLES REX140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37041Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BOUGHNER, JOHN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAPERTON, RANDY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FORD, DEONTA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) HUGHES, MALIK JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/30/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST HURST, JASON MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/05/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JONES, JAYDEN DEWON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/29/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/28/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO MCCLURE, JACOB BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PORRAS, JOSEPH ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, MARKELLA JAMESHA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROGERS, BILLY CHASE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/10/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/02/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, DARREN LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/11/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/28/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WEAVER, CHARLES REX

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/15/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





