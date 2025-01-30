Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, January 30, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BIRT, CORNELIUS 
3929 MANOR RD APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

BOBO, STEFFON DETAWNE 
3924 DAHLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOUGHNER, JOHN EDWARD 
1914 GUNBARRELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAPERTON, RANDY ALEXANDER 
1701 WILLIAM ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DANIELS, AARON DEVON 
2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRANT, JAMES MELVIN 
10115 BEARE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
INCEST
INCEST
INCEST

GREEN, LINDA LOUISE 
2401 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044624 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HUGHES, MALIK JAMAL 
104 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113920 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

HURST, JASON MITCHELL 
3911 FOREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JONES, JAYDEN DEWON 
1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN 
1202 GADD RD APT 2 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ MENDEZ, BALDOMERO ANTONIO 
3501 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA

MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE 
518 BRUNING LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO

MCCLURE, JACOB BRIAN 
6 TATE MILL WAY JASPER, 30143 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PENDERGRAFT, NATHANIEL AUSTIN 
2370 BLACKBURN RD SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING

PORRAS, JOSEPH ANTHONY 
700 OLD DIXIE HWY LOT 1 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, MARKELLA JAMESHA 
7273 EVANTIRE WAY APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROGERS, BILLY CHASE 
4011 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW

SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM 
11231 MCGILL RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER KYLE 
535 LONG ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SMITH, DARREN LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

SMITH, ZECHARIAH LEMONTE 
2605 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WEAVER, CHARLES REX 
140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37041 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

