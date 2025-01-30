Latest Headlines

Housing Authority Maintaining "Unwavering Commitment" To Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

  Thursday, January 30, 2025

Officials of the Chattanooga Housing Authority declared in a Thursday email their "unwaverity commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)."

Newly elected President Donald Trump has put down an order "ending radical and wasteful DEI programs and preferencing."

The CHA email says:

Recent federal changes have led to significant changes in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within government agencies and the private sector. Notably, executive orders have been issued to dismantle DEI programs.

In light of these developments, this email serves to reaffirm CHA's unwavering commitment to our current DEI Policy.

We will continue to monitor any legal changes that may affect our policies and practices and will keep you apprised of any changes. 

Last year, an external consultant facilitated a series of listening sessions with CHA employees to gather feedback on how CHA can foster a more inclusive culture. The insight from these discussions were shared with CHA management and have been put into practice. CHA remains committed to ongoing improvements to ensure an inclusive environment for all.

Here is a copy of CHA's DEI Policy for your reference:

1.3 Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The CHA is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of inclusion. The collective sum of the individual differences, life experiences, knowledge, inventiveness, innovation, self-expression, unique capabilities and talent that the CHA employees invest in their work represents a significant part of not only the CHA's culture, but the reputation and achievement as well.

The CHA diversity initiatives include, but are not limited to, practices and policies related to recruitment and selection, compensation and benefits, professional development and training, promotions, transfers, social and recreational programs, layoffs, termination and the ongoing development of a work environment built on the premise of gender and diversity equity that encourages and enforces:

- Respectful communication and cooperation between all employees

- Teamwork and employee participation, permitting the representation of all groups and employee perspectives, and

- Employee and employer contributions to the communities we serve in order to promote a greater understanding and respect for diversity.

All employees of the CHA have a responsibility to treat others with respect and dignity at all times. All employees are expected to exhibit conduct that reflects inclusion during work and at all other CHA-sponsored events. All employees are also required to attend any training to enhance their knowledge to fulfill this responsibility. Any employee found to have exhibited any inappropriate conduct or behavior against others may be subject to disciplinary behavior.

Employees who believe they have been subjected to any kind of discrimination that conflicts with the CHA's diversity policy and initiatives should seek assistance from the Human Resources Department.

 

Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance
Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance
  • 1/30/2025

Cleveland Police said a prominent realtor was on the line with 911 when she was shot by her ex-husband, 61-year-old Craig Liner. Karen Liner was found dead with a gunshot to the head at 135 ... more

VIDEO: Steve Hartline Of Mix 104.1 Interviews Jim Hall, Former Chairman Of NTSB, About DC Crash
  • 1/30/2025

Mix Mornings Host Steve Hartline spoke with Jim Hall, the Former Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, on Thursday morning. Mr. Hall discussed the American Airlines jet that ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/30/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BIRT, ... more

Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
  • 1/30/2025
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
  • 1/29/2025
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
  • 1/30/2025
HCSO K-9 Deputy Andrew Voss Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Outstanding Service Award
HCSO K-9 Deputy Andrew Voss Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Outstanding Service Award
  • 1/29/2025
Lakesite Free Little Library Now Open
Lakesite Free Little Library Now Open
  • 1/29/2025
In-Town Gallery Presents Fine Art Photography Of Sybil McLain-Topel, With Reception Feb. 7
In-Town Gallery Presents Fine Art Photography Of Sybil McLain-Topel, With Reception Feb. 7
  • 1/29/2025
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
  • 1/30/2025
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
  • 1/24/2025
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
  • 1/29/2025
Chase Opens First Bank Branches In Chattanooga
Chase Opens First Bank Branches In Chattanooga
  • 1/30/2025
Pinnacle Grows In Chattanooga With Addition Of 2 Financial Advisors
Pinnacle Grows In Chattanooga With Addition Of 2 Financial Advisors
  • 1/30/2025
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 1/30/2025
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
  • 1/30/2025
Nalani Sims Awarded $107,472 Presidential Scholarship To Alabama A&M
Nalani Sims Awarded $107,472 Presidential Scholarship To Alabama A&M
  • 1/30/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
  • 1/29/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
  • 1/29/2025
