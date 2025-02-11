Chattanooga Under Flood Watch Through Thursday Morning

Chattanooga has been placed under a flood watch through Thursday morning.

Heavy rain began Tuesday morning and it will continue until it finally turns sunny sometime Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

The rain is due to start back up on Friday night and continue at times through Sunday.

A flood warning has been issued for South Chickamauga Creek from late Wednesday night to early Friday afternoon. Minor flooding is expected.

From 2-4 inches of rain are expected through Wednesday with locally higher amounts.