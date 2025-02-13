Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN

2434 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



AMADOR GOMEZ, JULIO ALEXANDER

510 CENTRAL DR APT 504A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL INQUIRY



BISHOP, STEPHON QUENELL

65 SOUTH WATSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



BLACK, JOHN SR

3011 LEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BONNER, TAKOYA NESHA

701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE

1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKE, HAROLD GILES

457 DODSON AVE APT D 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

STALKING



BURNS, JOSEPH GAVIN

321 CANAL STREET ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CABE, RODNEY ALLEN

2577 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 373477222

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,



CHESSER, RILEY ALLEN

3408 LAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COX, DAVID ADAM

9005 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) CRIMINAL SIMULATION



CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE

701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CURRIE, MONTRAVIOUS TRAVELL

407 ALICE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)



DURAH, MARTEZ DESEAN

3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



DURHAM, EDWARD TRACY

301 WEST BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ESCOBAR-LOARCA, PASCUAL

7 EDWARDS TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANC



GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN

823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GRIFFITH, JADEN T

3408 LAND STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE

3505 SUMTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL

1649 DOGWOOD DR.

