Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, February 13, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN 
2434 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

AMADOR GOMEZ, JULIO ALEXANDER 
510 CENTRAL DR APT 504A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

BISHOP, STEPHON QUENELL 
65 SOUTH WATSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

BLACK, JOHN SR 
3011 LEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BONNER, TAKOYA NESHA 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE 
1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKE, HAROLD GILES 
457 DODSON AVE APT D 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
STALKING

BURNS, JOSEPH GAVIN 
321 CANAL STREET ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CABE, RODNEY ALLEN 
2577 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 373477222 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

CHESSER, RILEY ALLEN 
3408 LAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COX, DAVID ADAM 
9005 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CURRIE, MONTRAVIOUS TRAVELL 
407 ALICE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

DURAH, MARTEZ DESEAN 
3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

DURHAM, EDWARD TRACY 
301 WEST BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESCOBAR-LOARCA, PASCUAL 
7 EDWARDS TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANC

GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN 
823 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GRIFFITH, JADEN T 
3408 LAND STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE 
3505 SUMTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL 
1649 DOGWOOD DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)

HUDGINS, DESMOND DEONTAE 
812 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING
STALKING

HYTER, GREGORY JAMES 
1806 WALKER AVE #8 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
USMS

JOHNSON, TREMAYNE D 
509 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT 
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KING, DERRICK DELON 
783 W MAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LINDSEY, CHANCETON DREW 
4707 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOPEZ AGUILAR, ADELSO WALDEMAR 
3409 12 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LOUGHIN, JAMES MICHAEL 
2514 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MASTERSON, ZOE 
143 COUNTY ROAD 54 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON 
334 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

MORALES ORDONEZ, EVELYN LAOLA 
4506 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

PATRICK, MILTON JOSEPH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETT 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED CAR JACKING

ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

ROOD, TIFFANY MARIE 
510 CENTRAL DR APT 504A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SCOGGINS, GARY ALVIS 
10776 LOOP RD HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

SLIGH, FRANKIE JAMES 
217 SLIGH RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, BRANDON DANELL 
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054634 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

SMITH, JONAH SCOTT 
1525 CARMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
SIMPLE ASSAULT
EVADING
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN 
5611 MISTY VALLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON 
1816 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374111615 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY 
1305 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000

THOMAS, TREVOR DAKOTA 
1077 NIPP WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WARNIX, ELAINE DICKIE 
605 PINE OAKS DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATERS, TONY NATHANIEL 
7118 SHEPHERD VEIW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WATKINS, MARKETTA MARIA 
7255 LEE HWY APT 422 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

