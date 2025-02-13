Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERCROMBIE, COURTNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|AMADOR GOMEZ, JULIO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/29/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BISHOP, STEPHON QUENELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BLACK, JOHN SR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/26/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BONNER, TAKOYA NESHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURKE, HAROLD GILES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURNS, JOSEPH GAVIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHESSER, RILEY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/27/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/07/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DURAH, MARTEZ DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
|
|DURHAM, EDWARD TRACY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ESCOBAR-LOARCA, PASCUAL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANC
|
|GORDON, JEREMIAH CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GRIFFITH, JADEN T
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUDGINS, DESMOND DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- STALKING
- STALKING
|
|HYTER, GREGORY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, TREMAYNE D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KING, DERRICK DELON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LINDSEY, CHANCETON DREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/20/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ AGUILAR, ADELSO WALDEMAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|LOUGHIN, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/03/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MASTERSON, ZOE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/21/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MORALES ORDONEZ, EVELYN LAOLA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY
- FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
- THEFT OVER $2500
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
|
|PATRICK, MILTON JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/24/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED CAR JACKING
|
|ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROOD, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SCOGGINS, GARY ALVIS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SLIGH, FRANKIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SMITH, BRANDON DANELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|SMITH, JONAH SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- EVADING
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
|
|SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/01/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SYLAR, PRESTON BAILEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000
|
|WARNIX, ELAINE DICKIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WATERS, TONY NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, MARKETTA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/09/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, KENYA EMIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/12/2025
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
- KIDNAPPING
|