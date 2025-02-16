Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY
8132 RATRROD LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BONHAM, BRIAN RUSSELL
1131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING 80/55
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROWN, KIELY ANN
1008 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
721 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DEBARDELABEN, WARREN GARRETT
481 MCDOWELL RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLIOTT, BRAYLEN SCOTT
1139 OLD THATCHER ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORSTER, APRIL NICOLE
4706 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FREEMAN, LEGEND ELLIS
7 WHIRLAWAY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRIZZELL, MARTY CHAD
9885 SMITH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ
2926 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SPEEDING 74/35
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GODINEZ PEREZ, JUAN CARLOS
7413 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOG, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD
1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JURGENS, TANNER DUSTIN
3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANIER, JAMES CALE
728 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MAHARREL, AIDEN JOSEPH
835 SKYLINE PARK DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCLEMORE, TRACEY D
241 CHAMBERS ROAD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MYERS, PAULA JEAN
119 HILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NEELY, BRIAN EARL
3903 Bryant St CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAVLO, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
1561 CHURCH STREET MONTEZUMA, 31063
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHELPS, KAYLA LYNN
6553 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000/AUTO)
SAMUEL, ANDRE ERNEST
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
SCHMEECKLE, JOHN STICKLER
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SMITH, CASEY DILLON
1008 TROJAN RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW R SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
TORRES, RUBEN RENE-YENEZ
1907 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TWIDDY, THOMAS EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VELAZQUEZ BONILLA, JESSY
4814 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WADE, JADEN DEONTAE
335 COULTER ROAD DAYTON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WARD, CHARLES LEWIS
6945 TIFFANY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
Here are the mug shots:
|AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/01/1973
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BANKS, RYAN HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
|
|BONHAM, BRIAN RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SPEEDING 80/55
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BROWN, KIELY ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ELLIOTT, BRAYLEN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/11/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- SPEEDING 74/35
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GODINEZ PEREZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HARRIS, KAALIN M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/22/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LANIER, JAMES CALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MAHARREL, AIDEN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MCLEMORE, TRACEY D
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/08/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLSAPS, SHANNA BRIANNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAVLO, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, CASEY DILLON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TORRES, RUBEN RENE-YENEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/12/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TWIDDY, THOMAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|VELAZQUEZ BONILLA, JESSY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WADE, JADEN DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/26/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WARD, CHARLES LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 05/06/1947
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|