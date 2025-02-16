Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, February 16, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY 
8132 RATRROD LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BONHAM, BRIAN RUSSELL 
1131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING 80/55
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BROWN, KIELY ANN 
1008 TROJAN RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER 
721 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DEBARDELABEN, WARREN GARRETT 
481 MCDOWELL RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ELLIOTT, BRAYLEN SCOTT 
1139 OLD THATCHER ROAD SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORSTER, APRIL NICOLE 
4706 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FREEMAN, LEGEND ELLIS 
7 WHIRLAWAY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRIZZELL, MARTY CHAD 
9885 SMITH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ 
2926 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SPEEDING 74/35
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GODINEZ PEREZ, JUAN CARLOS 
7413 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOG, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD 
1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JURGENS, TANNER DUSTIN 
3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANIER, JAMES CALE 
728 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MAHARREL, AIDEN JOSEPH 
835 SKYLINE PARK DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCLEMORE, TRACEY D 
241 CHAMBERS ROAD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYERS, PAULA JEAN 
119 HILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NEELY, BRIAN EARL 
3903 Bryant St CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PAVLO, CHRISTOPHER ALAN 
1561 CHURCH STREET MONTEZUMA, 31063 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELPS, KAYLA LYNN 
6553 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, LEONARD LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000/AUTO)

SAMUEL, ANDRE ERNEST 
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

SCHMEECKLE, JOHN STICKLER 
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SMITH, CASEY DILLON 
1008 TROJAN RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE 
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW R SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TORRES, RUBEN RENE-YENEZ 
1907 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TWIDDY, THOMAS EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VELAZQUEZ BONILLA, JESSY 
4814 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WADE, JADEN DEONTAE 
335 COULTER ROAD DAYTON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WARD, CHARLES LEWIS 
6945 TIFFANY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

Here are the mug shots:
AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/01/1973
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BANKS, RYAN HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
BONHAM, BRIAN RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • SPEEDING 80/55
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROWN, KIELY ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ELLIOTT, BRAYLEN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/11/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • SPEEDING 74/35
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GODINEZ PEREZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARRIS, KAALIN M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/22/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANIER, JAMES CALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MAHARREL, AIDEN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCLEMORE, TRACEY D
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/08/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLSAPS, SHANNA BRIANNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAVLO, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, CASEY DILLON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TORRES, RUBEN RENE-YENEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/12/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TWIDDY, THOMAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VELAZQUEZ BONILLA, JESSY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WADE, JADEN DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/26/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WARD, CHARLES LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 05/06/1947
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2025
Mocs Sweep ETSU Behind Long-Range Accuracy From Bonham and Huff
Mocs Sweep ETSU Behind Long-Range Accuracy From Bonham and Huff
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2025
Covenant Athletes Break School Records At Samford Bulldog Open
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2025
Mocs Softball Lose Two At Chattanooga Challenge
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2025
UTC Men's Tennis Wins Two Matches At Home
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2025
Covenant Men Lose 129-97 At Huntingdon
  • Sports
  • 2/15/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AVANT, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/15/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AKRIDGE, ... more

Pedestrian Struck On East 23rd Street
  • 2/14/2025

A pedestrian was struck Friday evening in front of the Dollar Store on East 23rd Street. Witnesses said there was a large police presence and that a person had been taken into custody. ... more

Breaking News
Construction Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 24
  • 2/14/2025
John Shearer: Getting To Visit Former Joe Engel Home Off Highway 58
John Shearer: Getting To Visit Former Joe Engel Home Off Highway 58
  • 2/14/2025
Chattanooga Man Charged With Assaulting Woman; Posting Provacative Video Of Her
Chattanooga Man Charged With Assaulting Woman; Posting Provacative Video Of Her
  • 2/14/2025
Stadium Construction On Time; 1st Steel To Be Erected
  • 2/14/2025
Jury Convicts Hixson Electrical Contractor On Child Sex Charges
Jury Convicts Hixson Electrical Contractor On Child Sex Charges
  • 2/14/2025
Opinion
Keep Our School Facilities Clean - And Response (2)
  • 2/13/2025
Get Out And Vote - And Response
  • 2/13/2025
Happy Valentine's Day
  • 2/14/2025
Thurgood Marshall: Advocate For Justice
  • 2/14/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update Feb. 14
  • 2/14/2025
Sports
Mocs Sweep ETSU Behind Long-Range Accuracy From Bonham and Huff
Mocs Sweep ETSU Behind Long-Range Accuracy From Bonham and Huff
  • 2/16/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Bama, Auburn No Longer Football Schools Only
Mark Wiedmer: Bama, Auburn No Longer Football Schools Only
  • 2/15/2025
#5/4 Vols Rally From 16 Down To Beat Vanderbilt, 81-76
#5/4 Vols Rally From 16 Down To Beat Vanderbilt, 81-76
  • 2/15/2025
UTC Women Lose SoCon Clash At Samford, 55-50
  • 2/15/2025
#2/4 Vols Open Season In Dominant Fashion With Run-Rule Win Over Hofstra
#2/4 Vols Open Season In Dominant Fashion With Run-Rule Win Over Hofstra
  • 2/14/2025
Happenings
Freedom Sings Hosts Veterans Business Mixer March 6
  • 2/14/2025
Profiles Of Valor: SgtMaj Daniel J. Daly
Profiles Of Valor: SgtMaj Daniel J. Daly
  • 2/14/2025
11th American Heroes Dinner Set For July 11
11th American Heroes Dinner Set For July 11
  • 2/13/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 2/13/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Evolution
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Evolution
  • 2/12/2025
Entertainment
WoodSongs Dalton Presents Kathy Reed And Lonesome Redwing Feb. 22
WoodSongs Dalton Presents Kathy Reed And Lonesome Redwing Feb. 22
  • 2/14/2025
Lee’s Symphony Orchestra To Present Spring Concert Feb. 24
Lee’s Symphony Orchestra To Present Spring Concert Feb. 24
  • 2/14/2025
Lee’s Jones, Pearson Perform With Anderson Symphony
Lee’s Jones, Pearson Perform With Anderson Symphony
  • 2/14/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Curveball April 11-13
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Curveball April 11-13
  • 2/13/2025
Opinion
Keep Our School Facilities Clean - And Response (2)
  • 2/13/2025
Get Out And Vote - And Response
  • 2/13/2025
Happy Valentine's Day
  • 2/14/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
City Of Chattanooga Kicks Off Construction Work On New Business Resource Center
  • 2/14/2025
CBL Properties Reports Strong Results For Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2024
  • 2/14/2025
Alan Cates Awarded Jac Chambliss Lifetime Achievement Award
Alan Cates Awarded Jac Chambliss Lifetime Achievement Award
  • 2/14/2025
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Cleveland Welcomes David Gray As New CEO
Habitat For Humanity Of Cleveland Welcomes David Gray As New CEO
  • 2/13/2025
Ellis Gardner: Greater Chattanooga Realtors January Market Report
  • 2/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 6-12
  • 2/13/2025
Student Scene
Covenant College Sports Management Program Students Work The Super Bowl
  • 2/14/2025
HCHSD Inaugural Meeting To Be Held Feb. 22
  • 2/14/2025
Lee University’s LEAP Hosts “Night To Shine”
Lee University’s LEAP Hosts “Night To Shine”
  • 2/14/2025
Living Well
Tennessee Pediatricians Seeing Surge In Flu
Tennessee Pediatricians Seeing Surge In Flu
  • 2/14/2025
Erlanger Women’s Health Welcomes Dr. Kreg Jonson
Erlanger Women’s Health Welcomes Dr. Kreg Jonson
  • 2/14/2025
Erlanger Radiation Oncology Introduces New Eye Cancer Treatment To Tennessee
  • 2/13/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Early Bird: America’s Beloved Purple Martins Return To Tennessee
  • 2/11/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Taking Time To Consider What Love's Really All About
Bob Tamasy: Taking Time To Consider What Love's Really All About
  • 2/13/2025
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Black History Month
  • 2/13/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/12/2025
Obituaries
James “Jimmy” Edward Leeth, Jr.
James “Jimmy” Edward Leeth, Jr.
  • 2/15/2025
Brundage, Kelley Ann
  • 2/15/2025
Lometta Horne
Lometta Horne
  • 2/15/2025
Government
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s FY2024 Financial Audit Concludes With No Findings
  • 2/13/2025
Woman Strangled By Boyfriend - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/14/2025
Officers Respond To Three Vehicle Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/14/2025