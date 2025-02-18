Lookout Mountain, Ga. Has New Police Chief And Assistant Chief Of Fire Department

Lookout Mountain, Ga. has both a new chief and assistant chief over the fire and police departments. Jason Lewis, who will be sworn in as chief at the March 13 city council meeting, comes to Lookout Mountain after being in the Chattanooga Police Department since 1994. He left Chattanooga as the assistant chief of criminal investigations and special operations. He already has ties to the city since his wife Shelly, is a teacher at Fairyland Elementary.

Brian Dedmon is the new assistant chief. He has worked at the Catoosa County fire department and as a state trooper. He is certified as both a firefighter and a police officer.

The city will also be protected with new Flock cameras/license plate readers which alert the police if a tag with a problem, such as being stolen or a warrant being associated with it, is detected. The cameras will be positioned at multiple entrances into the city. These “next generation cameras,” will replace earlier versions that are in use currently.

The public works update from January is that the bulk of leaf season is past but pick-up will continue through March. Councilman Kevin Leckenby reminds residents to remember the city’s requirements for leaving brush at the curb. Also, information stickers are being placed on the trash cans. The councilman said for residents to refer to those stickers for regulations and email cityservices@lookoutmtnga.com if you did not find the sticker.

Curbing and parking spaces in front of city hall have now been painted and soon new road striping will be done and reflectors will be installed. That roadwork will be done using American Rescue Plan Funds.

A new 50-ton supply of salt has been received and stored, so the city is ready in case there is a new snow event. And the salt spreader has been patched to make it through the remainder of the season, while a search has begun for a replacement. Lookout Mountain, Ga. will be putting two new trucks out to bid, the salt spreader and a leaf truck.

Fairyland Elementary has been ranked as number 21 out of Georgia schools. Activities surrounding the school include a school council meeting will be held Feb. 25 and will be open to the public. The Missoula Children’s Theater will be coming back to the school and the one week of rehearsals will be followed by two performances, on March 7 and 8. The school is still looking for substitute teachers and the process has been streamlined for those interested, said council liaison with the school, Caroline Williams. And after completing three days of substituting, the PTO will reimburse the individuals for expenses they incurred associated with getting approved.

The school has been having issues with vandalism of property, such as signs, barriers and safety cones being removed from the campus on weekend nights. There are cameras around the school and photos of those individuals have been and will continue to be turned over to the police department, said Principal Lisa Edwards.

A vote for renewal of ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) will be on the ballot March 18. This vote will decide on the continuation of a one percent sales tax that is used to support Walker County Schools. If the vote is to continue the tax, it will be for five years. In 2013 FES received $130,000 that was used to replace the HVAC system, make repairs and repaint. It also provided money for installation of a security system, said Councilmember Williams.

The third annual “Hive Hustle” is scheduled for Saturday, March 8. The 5K road race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the one-mile Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. These events raise money for both of the Lookout Mountain elementary schools and preschools.

The city is at the verry beginning stages now of applying for a grant that would be used to build a turf soccer field, said City Manager Kenny Lee. The grant is worth $100,000 and, if received, would require that the city match that amount. There were over 300 kids that participated in soccer last fall.

Wes Hasden, chairman of the sewer advisory board, told the council that there is finally a schedule for the sewer pump station renovations. The current plan is for construction to start in April 2026 and it is expected to take nine months to complete.

CPA Paul Johnson with Johnson Murphey and Wright presented the yearly audit. At 50 percent of the way through the year, the city has received 57 percent of expected revenue and has spent 54 percent of budgeted expenses. The city still has $49,000 of ARPA funds that have not been spent. “This is the best report that I’ve ever given y'all,” he said.





