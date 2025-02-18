Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Ga. Has New Police Chief And Assistant Chief Of Fire Department

  • Tuesday, February 18, 2025
  • Gail Perry

Lookout Mountain, Ga. has both a new chief and assistant chief over the fire and police departments. Jason Lewis, who will be sworn in as chief at the March 13 city council meeting, comes to Lookout Mountain after being in the Chattanooga Police Department since 1994. He left Chattanooga as the assistant chief of criminal investigations and special operations. He already has ties to the city since his wife Shelly, is a teacher at Fairyland Elementary.

Brian Dedmon is the new assistant chief. He has worked at the Catoosa County fire department and as a state trooper. He is certified as both a firefighter and a police officer.

The city will also be protected with new Flock cameras/license plate readers which alert the police if a tag with a problem, such as being stolen or a warrant being associated with it, is detected. The cameras will be positioned at multiple entrances into the city. These “next generation cameras,” will replace earlier versions that are in use currently.

The public works update from January is that the bulk of leaf season is past but pick-up will continue through March. Councilman Kevin Leckenby reminds residents to remember the city’s requirements for leaving brush at the curb. Also, information stickers are being placed on the trash cans. The councilman said for residents to refer to those stickers for regulations and email cityservices@lookoutmtnga.com if you did not find the sticker.

Curbing and parking spaces in front of city hall have now been painted and soon new road striping will be done and reflectors will be installed. That roadwork will be done using American Rescue Plan Funds.

A new 50-ton supply of salt has been received and stored, so the city is ready in case there is a new snow event. And the salt spreader has been patched to make it through the remainder of the season, while a search has begun for a replacement. Lookout Mountain, Ga. will be putting two new trucks out to bid, the salt spreader and a leaf truck.

Fairyland Elementary has been ranked as number 21 out of Georgia schools. Activities surrounding the school include a school council meeting will be held Feb. 25 and will be open to the public. The Missoula Children’s Theater will be coming back to the school and the one week of rehearsals will be followed by two performances, on March 7 and 8. The school is still looking for substitute teachers and the process has been streamlined for those interested, said council liaison with the school, Caroline Williams. And after completing three days of substituting, the PTO will reimburse the individuals for expenses they incurred associated with getting approved.

The school has been having issues with vandalism of property, such as signs, barriers and safety cones being removed from the campus on weekend nights. There are cameras around the school and photos of those individuals have been and will continue to be turned over to the police department, said Principal Lisa Edwards.

A vote for renewal of ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) will be on the ballot March 18. This vote will decide on the continuation of a one percent sales tax that is used to support Walker County Schools. If the vote is to continue the tax, it will be for five years. In 2013 FES received $130,000 that was used to replace the HVAC system, make repairs and repaint. It also provided money for installation of a security system, said Councilmember Williams.

The third annual “Hive Hustle” is scheduled for Saturday, March 8. The 5K road race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the one-mile Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. These events raise money for both of the Lookout Mountain elementary schools and preschools.

The city is at the verry beginning stages now of applying for a grant that would be used to build a turf soccer field, said City Manager Kenny Lee. The grant is worth $100,000 and, if received, would require that the city match that amount. There were over 300 kids that participated in soccer last fall.

Wes Hasden, chairman of the sewer advisory board, told the council that there is finally a schedule for the sewer pump station renovations. The current plan is for construction to start in April 2026 and it is expected to take nine months to complete.

CPA Paul Johnson with Johnson Murphey and Wright presented the yearly audit. At 50 percent of the way through the year, the city has received 57 percent of expected revenue and has spent 54 percent of budgeted expenses. The city still has $49,000 of ARPA funds that have not been spent. “This is the best report that I’ve ever given y'all,” he said.


Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/19/2025
Covenant Men Lose To Maryville On Senior Night
  • Sports
  • 2/18/2025
No Luck: King's Academy Eliminates Notre Dame Again
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/18/2025
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, Feb 18
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/18/2025
Lookout Mountain, Ga. Has New Police Chief And Assistant Chief Of Fire Department
  • Breaking News
  • 2/18/2025
Maryville Holds Off Covenant In 59-48 Win
  • Sports
  • 2/18/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/19/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILAR, ... more

Lookout Mountain, Ga. Has New Police Chief And Assistant Chief Of Fire Department
  • 2/18/2025

Lookout Mountain, Ga. has both a new chief and assistant chief over the fire and police departments. Jason Lewis, who will be sworn in as chief at the March 13 city council meeting, comes to ... more

Man, 39, Killed In Wreck On Ashland Terrace Monday Afternoon
  • 2/18/2025

A man, 39, was killed in a wreck Monday afternoon on Ashland Terrace. Chattanooga Police responded at 12:23 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash in the 700 block of Ashland Terrace. When officers ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/18/2025
Woman, 23, Shot In Drive-By Shooting On McCallie Avenue Saturday Night; 17-Year Old Is Arrested
  • 2/17/2025
Man, 28, Who Was Shot At Brainerd Road Gas Station Dies From His Injuries; Shooter Claims Self-Defense
  • 2/17/2025
Big Crowd Attends Red Back Hymnal Singing With The Chuck Wagon Gang
Big Crowd Attends Red Back Hymnal Singing With The Chuck Wagon Gang
  • 2/17/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News
  • 2/17/2025
Opinion
Happy Birthday, Trustee Hullander
  • 2/18/2025
DOGE Is Redundant
  • 2/18/2025
Best Vet In The USA
Best Vet In The USA
  • 2/18/2025
Not My Mayor
  • 2/18/2025
Senator Blackburn: Here’s How DOGE Is Holding Government Accountable
  • 2/18/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: Don’t Miss Out On This Special Mocs Basketball Season
Paul Payne: Don’t Miss Out On This Special Mocs Basketball Season
  • 2/18/2025
UTC Men Welcome Western Carolina Wednesday
  • 2/18/2025
Vols Ranked Sixth Nationally
  • 2/18/2025
#2/4 Vols Host UNC Asheville For First Midweek of 2025 Season
#2/4 Vols Host UNC Asheville For First Midweek of 2025 Season
  • 2/18/2025
Spear's Gem Propels #15/16 UT Past Ole Miss, 80-71
  • 2/17/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Buy The Boy A Bike
Life With Ferris: Buy The Boy A Bike
  • 2/17/2025
51st Annual Antiques Show And Sale Is This Weekend
  • 2/17/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/18/2025
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Maj Daniel J. Daly
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt Maj Daniel J. Daly
  • 2/14/2025
Freedom Sings Hosts Veterans Business Mixer March 6
  • 2/14/2025
Entertainment
Dalton Little Theatre Presents All In The Timing
Dalton Little Theatre Presents All In The Timing
  • 2/18/2025
Spatial Effects Plays At Cohutta General Store Friday
Spatial Effects Plays At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 2/18/2025
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “Bach To Rachmaninoff”
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “Bach To Rachmaninoff”
  • 2/17/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
A Revamped Ringgold Depot Opry Promises An Electrifying 2025 Season
A Revamped Ringgold Depot Opry Promises An Electrifying 2025 Season
  • 2/17/2025
Opinion
Happy Birthday, Trustee Hullander
  • 2/18/2025
DOGE Is Redundant
  • 2/18/2025
Best Vet In The USA
Best Vet In The USA
  • 2/18/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Dick’s Graphics And Carroll Printing Company Announce Merger
  • 2/17/2025
Gas Prices Rise 7.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/17/2025
CBL Properties Announces Sale Of Imperial Valley Mall For $38.1 Million
  • 2/17/2025
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Cleveland Welcomes David Gray As New CEO
Habitat For Humanity Of Cleveland Welcomes David Gray As New CEO
  • 2/13/2025
Ellis Gardner: Greater Chattanooga Realtors January Market Report
  • 2/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 6-12
  • 2/13/2025
Student Scene
BASF Chattanooga Accepting Applications For 2025 TECH Academy
  • 2/18/2025
UTC Senior AJ Galluzzi Lands National Public Policy Fellowship
UTC Senior AJ Galluzzi Lands National Public Policy Fellowship
  • 2/18/2025
The Phoenix Pitch Ignites Innovation At UTC’s Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship
The Phoenix Pitch Ignites Innovation At UTC’s Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship
  • 2/17/2025
Living Well
Cole Webster To Be Honored With The 2025 Dr. Headrick Distinguished Award At The American Cancer Society Gala Of Hope
Cole Webster To Be Honored With The 2025 Dr. Headrick Distinguished Award At The American Cancer Society Gala Of Hope
  • 2/18/2025
Austin Hatcher Foundation Announces 3 New Board Members And 3 New Staff Members
Austin Hatcher Foundation Announces 3 New Board Members And 3 New Staff Members
  • 2/18/2025
StoryPoint Chattanooga Wins "A Place For Mom 2025 Best Of Senior Living Award"
StoryPoint Chattanooga Wins "A Place For Mom 2025 Best Of Senior Living Award"
  • 2/18/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Chattanooga Outdoor Festival Returns April 5 To the Choo Choo With Expansion Into Station Street
  • 2/18/2025
Early Bird: America’s Beloved Purple Martins Return To Tennessee
  • 2/11/2025
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
Travel
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Are You Suffering From "Spiritual Amnesia"?
Bob Tamasy: Are You Suffering From "Spiritual Amnesia"?
  • 2/17/2025
New Hope Presbyterian Church To Celebrate 50 Years Of Faith, Love And Service
  • 2/17/2025
Former Associate Pastor Of Cleveland 1st Baptist Church Bill Griffith Dies
Former Associate Pastor Of Cleveland 1st Baptist Church Bill Griffith Dies
  • 2/16/2025
Obituaries
William “Bill” Russell Davis, Jr.
William “Bill” Russell Davis, Jr.
  • 2/18/2025
William “Jack” Jackson Phillips
William “Jack” Jackson Phillips
  • 2/18/2025
Colbert Whitaker III
Colbert Whitaker III
  • 2/18/2025
Government
City Council Passes $29.9 Million Budget Amendment To Invest In Key Priorities, Shore Up Police And Fire Pension Fund
  • 2/18/2025
January Tennessee Revenues Are Higher Than Budget Estimates
  • 2/18/2025
Man Under Influence Crashes Vehicle - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/18/2025