Latest Headlines

Worker Falls While Repairing Incline Track; Rescuers Involved In Complex Rope Rescue

  • Wednesday, February 26, 2025

A worker doing repairs to the Incline Railway following the December fire at the local landmark/attraction suffered a fall Wednesday afternoon, requiring a complicated rescue by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Red Shift companies responded to different points on the incline and learned that the worker was injured in the fall.

At 3:30 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters, including rope technicians, were lifting the patient vertically 60 feet using a rope system. Then they have to get him over the tracks and into a cart on a pulley system and get him up the Incline where paramedics are waiting.

By 4:20 p.m. officials said, "The fall victim has been rescued and he is being transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS for further evaluation of his injuries."

Squad 20, Squad 1, Squad 19, Engine 14, Battalion 1, Special Operations, CFD Drone Unit, CPD and Hamilton County EMS are on the scene. They are being assisted by Incline personnel.


Latest Headlines
Lookout Mountain Couple Facing Reckless Endangerment Charges In Connection With Teen Drinking
  • Breaking News
  • 2/26/2025
Signal Mountain Making Repairs At Town Hall And The Library; Getting Assessment Of Town Buildings
  • Breaking News
  • 2/26/2025
3 Dogs Saved, 1 Dies In North Chattanooga House Fire
3 Dogs Saved, 1 Dies In North Chattanooga House Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 2/26/2025
Lee Softball Splits With Lincoln Memorial
  • Sports
  • 2/26/2025
UTC Softball Wins 3-2 At Jacksonville State
  • Sports
  • 2/26/2025
Young Harris Lacrosse Scores Late To Beat Lee
  • Sports
  • 2/26/2025
Breaking News
Signal Mountain Making Repairs At Town Hall And The Library; Getting Assessment Of Town Buildings
  • 2/26/2025

The Signal Mountain Council is preparing to tackle extensive repairs that are needed at town facilities. A bid opening to replace siding at town hall and at the library exceeded the amount set ... more

3 Dogs Saved, 1 Dies In North Chattanooga House Fire
3 Dogs Saved, 1 Dies In North Chattanooga House Fire
  • 2/26/2025

Four dogs were rescued from a burning North Chattanooga home on Tuesday evening, but one later died. At 5:45 p.m., Green Shift companies responded to the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road in District ... more

19-Year-Old Charged With Reckless Homicide In Death Of Another Teen
19-Year-Old Charged With Reckless Homicide In Death Of Another Teen
  • 2/26/2025

A 19-year-old youth has been indicted by the Grand Jury in the death of another teen. Christian Laremy Walker, of 616 N. Highland Park Ave., was charged with reckless homicide. The indictment ... more

Breaking News
Highlander To Drop Resolutions On Moratorium On Area 9 Zoning, New Density Standard
  • 2/26/2025
Changes Underway At The City Beer Board
  • 2/26/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/26/2025
Rope System Used To Bring Up Stranded Hiker At Signal Mountain
Rope System Used To Bring Up Stranded Hiker At Signal Mountain
  • 2/25/2025
Arrest Made In Daycare Facility Incident
Arrest Made In Daycare Facility Incident
  • 2/25/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County GOP Reorganization Convention Sparks Debate Over Voting Rules
  • 2/26/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
City Council Candidate: "Chattanooga Must Divest From The Oppression Of Palestinians"
  • 2/26/2025
Crack Down On License Plate Flippers
  • 2/26/2025
In Support Of Jenni Berz
  • 2/26/2025
Sports
Kostel Exemplifies Selfless Attitude That Has Keyed Chattanooga’s Success
Kostel Exemplifies Selfless Attitude That Has Keyed Chattanooga’s Success
  • 2/26/2025
Dan Fleser: Okpara Can't Miss During Vols Win At LSU
Dan Fleser: Okpara Can't Miss During Vols Win At LSU
  • 2/26/2025
Mocs Travel To UNCG Thursday As SoCon Title Race Takes Center Stage
Mocs Travel To UNCG Thursday As SoCon Title Race Takes Center Stage
  • 2/26/2025
Randy Smith: It's A Banner Year For The SEC
Randy Smith: It's A Banner Year For The SEC
  • 2/26/2025
#5 Vols Post 65-59 Road Victory At LSU
#5 Vols Post 65-59 Road Victory At LSU
  • 2/26/2025
Happenings
Hamilton County Jail Hosts Men Of Valor & Tim Tebow Event
Hamilton County Jail Hosts Men Of Valor & Tim Tebow Event
  • 2/25/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Saying No
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Saying No
  • 2/26/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Detroit Free Press Newspaper (May 26, 1925)
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Detroit Free Press Newspaper (May 26, 1925)
  • 2/26/2025
Local Serviceman Trains On Assault Ship
Local Serviceman Trains On Assault Ship
  • 2/26/2025
Resin Reflections: The Artistry Of Sarah Feustle Opens Saturday
Resin Reflections: The Artistry Of Sarah Feustle Opens Saturday
  • 2/25/2025
Entertainment
Road To Nightfall Returns In April
  • 2/25/2025
GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help Musician Laura Walker Rebuild After Tragic House Fire
GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help Musician Laura Walker Rebuild After Tragic House Fire
  • 2/25/2025
St. Paul's Artist Series Concerts Presents Organist Ryan Chan Friday
St. Paul's Artist Series Concerts Presents Organist Ryan Chan Friday
  • 2/24/2025
Lee’s Symphonic Band To Perform Spring Concert
Lee’s Symphonic Band To Perform Spring Concert
  • 2/26/2025
MacDowell Music Club To Perform March 5
  • 2/26/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County GOP Reorganization Convention Sparks Debate Over Voting Rules
  • 2/26/2025
Kicking The Can With Our Police And Fire Crews
  • 2/25/2025
City Council Candidate: "Chattanooga Must Divest From The Oppression Of Palestinians"
  • 2/26/2025
Dining
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
Team Registration For Battle Below The Clouds Opens
  • 2/26/2025
Landlord Asks Sticky Fingers Vacate Longtime Downtown Site
  • 2/25/2025
Local Couple Opens Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
Local Couple Opens Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 2/24/2025
Business
Tennessee Supreme Court Rejects 1st Amendment Challenge To Tennessee's Personalized License Plate Program
  • 2/26/2025
Astec Industries Reduces Debt, Improves Liquidity
  • 2/26/2025
CBL Properties Announces Officer Promotions
  • 2/25/2025
Real Estate
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School Finalizes Sale Of 63-Acre Property To Sewanee Mountain Partners, LLC
  • 2/26/2025
Global Real Estate Brokerage Expands With Office In Chattanooga
  • 2/25/2025
RP Communities Appoints Kevin Wade As Director Of Sales
RP Communities Appoints Kevin Wade As Director Of Sales
  • 2/25/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Celebrate International Women’s Week 2025
  • 2/25/2025
Largest African American Sorority Brings 1,000s To Chattanooga; Supports Girls’ Leadership Academy
  • 2/25/2025
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
Scott Hamilton Inspires The Cleveland State Community
  • 2/25/2025
Living Well
Veteran's Benefits Sign-Up Event In Dunlap Feb. 27
  • 2/25/2025
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
Erlanger Primary Care Hires Dr. Allan Akin
  • 2/25/2025
East Hamilton Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Now Scheduling Exclusive Tours
East Hamilton Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Now Scheduling Exclusive Tours
  • 2/24/2025
Memories
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
Soddy Daisy Hosts Regional History Fair
  • 2/26/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
Linda Moss Mines: Andrews Field Named For O.B. Andrews
  • 2/24/2025
UTC Library Special Collections Showcases Rare Chattanooga Lookouts Photo Archive
UTC Library Special Collections Showcases Rare Chattanooga Lookouts Photo Archive
  • 2/25/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: February Light
White Oak Mountain Ranger: February Light
  • 2/26/2025
Green Thumb Garden Club To Meet Monday, March 10
  • 2/25/2025
Chattanooga Tree Commission Announces Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/24/2025
Travel
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
Church
Brethren Men's Vocal Ensemble To Perform March 8 At Covenant Presbyterian
  • 2/26/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problems" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/26/2025
Bob Tamasy: Genuine Faith Should Be Multi-Generational
Bob Tamasy: Genuine Faith Should Be Multi-Generational
  • 2/24/2025
Obituaries
Roger Wayne Thomas
Roger Wayne Thomas
  • 2/26/2025
Gene Maye
Gene Maye
  • 2/26/2025
Dolores “Joy” Fontanilla
Dolores “Joy” Fontanilla
  • 2/26/2025
Government
CPD Releases 2024 Annual Report Noting Key Achievements In Crime Reduction And Community Safety
  • 2/26/2025
Recycle Collection Delay Announced
  • 2/24/2025
Woman Caught Fleeing From Police On Foot - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/26/2025