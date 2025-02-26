Worker Falls While Repairing Incline Track; Rescuers Involved In Complex Rope Rescue

photo by Tom Eddy Previous Next

A worker doing repairs to the Incline Railway following the December fire at the local landmark/attraction suffered a fall Wednesday afternoon, requiring a complicated rescue by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Red Shift companies responded to different points on the incline and learned that the worker was injured in the fall.

At 3:30 p.m., Chattanooga firefighters, including rope technicians, were lifting the patient vertically 60 feet using a rope system. Then they have to get him over the tracks and into a cart on a pulley system and get him up the Incline where paramedics are waiting.

By 4:20 p.m. officials said, "The fall victim has been rescued and he is being transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS for further evaluation of his injuries."

Squad 20, Squad 1, Squad 19, Engine 14, Battalion 1, Special Operations, CFD Drone Unit, CPD and Hamilton County EMS are on the scene. They are being assisted by Incline personnel.