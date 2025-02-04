Latest Headlines

2 Rescued From Hixson Home Fire Are In Critical Condition

  • Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Two people were rescued from a house fire overnight in Hixson on Ashley Forest Drive in what the Chattanooga Fire Department officials described as "incredible work by Chattanooga firefighters."

At 3:46 a.m. Tuesday, Red Shift companies responded to the 700 block of Ashley Forest Drive off Lower Mill Road for a house fire. Hamilton County 911 dispatchers were able to confirm that at least one person was trapped inside. A second alarm was called to bring additional CFD personnel to the scene.


Firefighters found flames coming from the back corner of the residential structure and encountered heavy smoke and heat once inside. Ladder 19 and Engine 16 searched and found the first victim in an upstairs bedroom and brought her out the front door. The second victim was located by Engine 11 and Engine 22 in a back bedroom on the other side of the hall. He was brought out the front door, where HCEMS was waiting.

Both victims suffered smoke inhalation. They were transported to the hospital and they are in critical condition.

Other CFD crews had the fire in the dining room area under control as the victims were coming out.

“It was a very good stop considering the rescue operations that were happening, with crews keeping fire off the units making the rescues and the victims. They conducted an effective coordinated attack,” said Captain Scott Pell, incident commander and acting battalion chief for District 3.

More than 800 feet of supply line was laid from Lower Mill Road for water to support firefighting operations.

"We want to thank our Tri-State Mutual Aid partner agencies for backfilling our fire stations to provide continuous coverage for our community while our fire companies worked this incident," officials said.

Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 11, Engine 22, Engine 16, Battalion 3, Battalion 1, Quint 6, Quint 10, HCEMS, CPD, CFD Supply, CFD Investigations, EPB and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s rehab unit responded.
Latest Headlines
Cleveland, Baylor, McCallie Top Final Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/4/2025
County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday
County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2025
Watson Bill Would Allow Schools To Opt Out Of Accepting Illegal Immigrant Children
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2025
2 Teenagers Arrested For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Auto Theft
2 Teenagers Arrested For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Auto Theft
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2025
RPA Staff Recommends Against Allowing Tall Building At 200 Market Street
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2025
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, February 3
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/4/2025
Breaking News
County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday
County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday
  • 2/4/2025

Steve Doremus, spokesman for the Hamilton County Schools, died Monday. The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said, “Our hearts are deeply saddened to hear ... more

Watson Bill Would Allow Schools To Opt Out Of Accepting Illegal Immigrant Children
  • 2/4/2025

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, and Senate Finance Chair Bo Watson, R-Hixson, on Tuesday filed legislation "allowing local school districts and charter schools to opt out ... more

2 Teenagers Arrested For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Auto Theft
2 Teenagers Arrested For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Auto Theft
  • 2/4/2025

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested two juveniles for auto burglary and auto theft of a personal vehicle. During the investigation, the juveniles were linked to recent auto burglaries ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/4/2025
New Parking Lot At The Commons At Collegedale Getting Plenty Of Use
  • 2/3/2025
Juvenile Crashes Into East Ridge Police And Fire Service Center
  • 2/3/2025
Mayor Kelly Adds $95,980 To Large Campaign War Chest; His Campaign Loan Amount Stands At $1,367,800
  • 2/3/2025
Dalton Police Investigating Shoplifting At Clothing Store
Dalton Police Investigating Shoplifting At Clothing Store
  • 2/3/2025
Opinion
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
  • 2/2/2025
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Embracing Freedom: The Van Life Movement Among Women
  • 2/4/2025
Federal Reps Are Silent On Constitutional Crisis
  • 2/4/2025
Peeling Back The Federal Government Waste
  • 2/4/2025
Sports
Vols Ascend To Fourth In National Rankings
  • 2/3/2025
Honor Huff Named SoCon Player of the Week
Honor Huff Named SoCon Player of the Week
  • 2/3/2025
UTC Men's Golf Endures Fog Delay In S.C. Tournament
UTC Men's Golf Endures Fog Delay In S.C. Tournament
  • 2/3/2025
Mocs’ Mulholland Strays From Family Lineage In Choosing Basketball
Mocs’ Mulholland Strays From Family Lineage In Choosing Basketball
  • 2/2/2025
Cooper Propels Lady Vols Past Missouri, 76-71
  • 2/2/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Sister Homage - Jewelry With Meaning
  • 2/3/2025
43rd Annual Dalton HamFest Set For Dalton Fairgrounds Feb. 22
43rd Annual Dalton HamFest Set For Dalton Fairgrounds Feb. 22
  • 2/3/2025
"Citizen Soldier" Author To Speak At Collegedale Friends & Fun Group
  • 2/3/2025
Signal Mountain Playhouse To Present Classic Mystery
Signal Mountain Playhouse To Present Classic Mystery
  • 2/4/2025
"Expressions of Pride: The AfroArt Collection" Photo Display Jan.-March At North River Civic Center
"Expressions of Pride: The AfroArt Collection" Photo Display Jan.-March At North River Civic Center
  • 2/3/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Final Weekend Of Love/Sick
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Final Weekend Of Love/Sick
  • 2/4/2025
Love Songs In Blue Jazz Series Will Be Feb.
Love Songs In Blue Jazz Series Will Be Feb.
  • 2/3/2025
Best of Grizzard- Drunks Warning
Best of Grizzard- Drunks Warning
  • 2/4/2025
Sweet And Salty Valentine's Concert Is Feb. 13 At The Commons In Collegedale
Sweet And Salty Valentine's Concert Is Feb. 13 At The Commons In Collegedale
  • 2/3/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Darrell Patterson
  • 2/3/2025
Opinion
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
  • 2/2/2025
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Embracing Freedom: The Van Life Movement Among Women
  • 2/4/2025
Dining
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Business
TVA Asks For Public Input On The Clinch River Nuclear Site
  • 2/3/2025
Gas Prices Rise 7.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/3/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In January
  • 2/3/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Maximize Your Deductions: 8 Common Home Tax Errors To Avoid
  • 1/30/2025
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2025
Student Scene
UT Students To Gain Behind-The-Scenes Experience At Super Bowl LIX
UT Students To Gain Behind-The-Scenes Experience At Super Bowl LIX
  • 2/3/2025
GNTC Awards Synovus Scholarships
  • 2/3/2025
Online Auction Benefits Cleveland State Foundation
  • 2/3/2025
Living Well
Siskin Children’s Institute Celebrates 75 Years At 2025 StarNight Gala
Siskin Children’s Institute Celebrates 75 Years At 2025 StarNight Gala
  • 2/4/2025
Siskin Hospital Celebrates 35th Anniversary
  • 2/3/2025
National Burn Prevention Week 2025 Focuses On Safer Living Spaces
National Burn Prevention Week 2025 Focuses On Safer Living Spaces
  • 2/3/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Outdoors
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
The Pawpaw, North America’s Largest Native Fruit, Is Regaining Popularity
The Pawpaw, North America’s Largest Native Fruit, Is Regaining Popularity
  • 2/3/2025
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
  • 1/31/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Regina Block To Speak At SCWN February Marketplace Luncheon Feb. 27
Regina Block To Speak At SCWN February Marketplace Luncheon Feb. 27
  • 2/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
  • 2/3/2025
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Obituaries
Mary Davis Swanson
Mary Davis Swanson
  • 2/4/2025
Sylvia Razzaq
Sylvia Razzaq
  • 2/4/2025
James “Junior” Lewis Cochran, Jr.
James “Junior” Lewis Cochran, Jr.
  • 2/3/2025