Man Arrested After Assault In Back Of Ambulance

A man was arrested after an assault in the back of an ambulance on Wednesday.

A HCSO patrol lieutenant observed a Hamilton County EMS ambulance stop abruptly on Highway 27 South around 4 p.m. Seeing a potential emergency, he turned around to assist.

Upon arrival, he witnessed EMS personnel struggling with a patient, later identified as Christopher Liles.

Liles broke free and fled on foot but was caught in the median after attempting to cross Highway 27. He then assaulted the lieutenant and two EMS personnel before being taken into custody.

Liles was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The lieutenant sustained minor injuries.

Liles has been charged with assault on a first responder (x4), resisting arrest, and evading arrest.