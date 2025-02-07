Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR

101 POOLE AVE APT 103 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGG. DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN

2904 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373236582

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH

5572 JEWELL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS

2908 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061810

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



CALHOUN, TERRANCE MIGUEL

7324 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



CALLAN, GLENDON ALEXANDRIA

3612 PHELPS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



CHILDRESS, DARHONDA LANAY

3834 WAUCHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CLEMENTS, ISAIAH LEE

2191 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



COX, ROBERT LLOYD

720 S LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

REVOKED FOR DUI

FELONY POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/17/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/21/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CALHOUN, TERRANCE MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED CHILDRESS, DARHONDA LANAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) COX, ROBERT LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

REVOKED FOR DUI

FELONY POSS. HEROIN

FELONY POSS. FENTANYL

FELONY POSS. GABAPENTIN

POSS DRUG PARA

FIREARM IN COMM FELONY CROSS, RENEE JVONNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/07/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, AARON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/18/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GOULD, DARRYN ALISE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION GRANIER, MALLORY JANE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/12/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GRIFFITH, JEFFERY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWIE, ABIGAIL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUNT, PAUL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/31/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KENNEDY, KIMBERLYN LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KINGSTON, MAASI

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/05/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT LAYNE, KEITH ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/19/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ROBBERY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

BURGLARY MARR, NOAH CALEB

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MASON, JADAN MEKEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

MOXLEY, JAMES KORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/16/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NAPIER, SARAH BETH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NEICE, CLINT ALAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

BURGLARY PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/05/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PEREZ-SONTAY, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRITCHETT, JASMINE JENAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/19/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) RAY, ZACHARY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REYNOSO-MORALES, REQUELME HEBERTON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/14/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ROMEO, GALVIS SEON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/05/2005

Arresting Agency: Airport Police



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

AIRPORT/ AIRCRAFT SECURITY SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STEWART, ERIC DEAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO AL) STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/08/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) THOMAS, LAUREN CASEY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/31/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT THOMAS, QUINCY LANE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/17/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO WATSON, ALICIA KATE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/10/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WIGGINS, SHAWNICE CATRICE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WISE, DERRICK ALONSO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

HEROINFELONY POSS. FENTANYLFELONY POSS. GABAPENTINPOSS DRUG PARAFIREARM IN COMM FELONYCOY, TAYLOR BROOKE2123 SPRING MEADOW LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DANIELS, AARON DEVON2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071604Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE1908 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEASTING, CHRISTOPHER D3519 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEAREDWARDS, JAMES COLTON293 FRANK BOLTON RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373806215Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTFREEMAN, JEREMY L6326 HANSLEY DR Chattanooga, 374162731Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)GARLAND, DEWEY J3868 MARK TWAIN CHATTANOOGA, 384013105Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGRIFFITH, JEFFERY WAYNE4807 CHARLWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOWIE, ABIGAIL DAWNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHUNT, PAUL JOSEPH4421 NW 12 CT LAUDERHILL, 33313Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHUTCHINSON, JAMES HARDRICK2424 6TH AVE APT. 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKENNEDY, KIMBERLYN LAUREN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKINGSTON, MAASI608 SYLVIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTLAWMAN, REBECCA LAINE42226 BENNETT ROAD EASAT RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LAYNE, KEITH ALLAN31756 HWY 108 PALMER, 37365Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARYROBBERYDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEWIS, DANNY BRIAN329 HIDDEN VALLEY RD CLINTON, 37716Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARBURGLARYMARR, NOAH CALEB4929 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMASON, JADAN MEKEL5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERMOXLEY, JAMES KORNELIUS11316 SOUTH MAIN ST APT C50 TRETON, 30752Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NAPIER, SARAH BETH404 RED OAK DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNEICE, CLINT ALAN313 RIDDLE ST ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYBURGLARYPARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE3716 CENTRAL AVE Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:EVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPEREZ-SONTAY, JUAN1325 RIVERSIDE PKWY APT 917 AUSTIN, 30168Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRITCHETT, JASMINE JENAY437 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101360Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RAY, ZACHARY DOUGLAS828 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREYNOSO-MORALES, REQUELME HEBERTON5607 MCBEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEROGERS, ALISHA LYNN159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARROMEO, GALVIS SEON672 BLACKMORE DRIVE LAS VEGAS, 89015Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Airport PoliceAIRPORT/ AIRCRAFT SECURITYSLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY1138 1/2 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY8457 CROSSTIMBER CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSTRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDELL5730 Lee HWY CHATT, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STUART, JEFFREY MICHAELHOMELESS TULSA, 74103Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHOMAS, LAUREN CASEYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTTHOMAS, QUINCY LANE10304 TALLY HOLE DRIVE OLIVBRANCH, 38654Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROMEHOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOWATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE1413 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATSON, ALICIA KATE9796 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWIGGINS, SHAWNICE CATRICE727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEAR



