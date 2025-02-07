Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR
101 POOLE AVE APT 103 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGG. DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN
2904 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373236582
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
5572 JEWELL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
2908 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061810
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CALHOUN, TERRANCE MIGUEL
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CALLAN, GLENDON ALEXANDRIA
3612 PHELPS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CHILDRESS, DARHONDA LANAY
3834 WAUCHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CLEMENTS, ISAIAH LEE
2191 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
COX, ROBERT LLOYD
720 S LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
REVOKED FOR DUI
FELONY POSS.
HEROIN
FELONY POSS. FENTANYL
FELONY POSS. GABAPENTIN
POSS DRUG PARA
FIREARM IN COMM FELONY
COY, TAYLOR BROOKE
2123 SPRING MEADOW LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, AARON DEVON
2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071604
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE
1908 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EASTING, CHRISTOPHER D
3519 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EDWARDS, JAMES COLTON
293 FRANK BOLTON RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373806215
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FREEMAN, JEREMY L
6326 HANSLEY DR Chattanooga, 374162731
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
GARLAND, DEWEY J
3868 MARK TWAIN CHATTANOOGA, 384013105
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRIFFITH, JEFFERY WAYNE
4807 CHARLWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWIE, ABIGAIL DAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUNT, PAUL JOSEPH
4421 NW 12 CT LAUDERHILL, 33313
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUTCHINSON, JAMES HARDRICK
2424 6TH AVE APT. 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KENNEDY, KIMBERLYN LAUREN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KINGSTON, MAASI
608 SYLVIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
LAWMAN, REBECCA LAINE
42226 BENNETT ROAD EASAT RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LAYNE, KEITH ALLAN
31756 HWY 108 PALMER, 37365
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN
329 HIDDEN VALLEY RD CLINTON, 37716
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURGLARY
MARR, NOAH CALEB
4929 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASON, JADAN MEKEL
5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
MOXLEY, JAMES KORNELIUS
11316 SOUTH MAIN ST APT C50 TRETON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NAPIER, SARAH BETH
404 RED OAK DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NEICE, CLINT ALAN
313 RIDDLE ST ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
BURGLARY
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
3716 CENTRAL AVE Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ-SONTAY, JUAN
1325 RIVERSIDE PKWY APT 917 AUSTIN, 30168
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRITCHETT, JASMINE JENAY
437 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101360
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAY, ZACHARY DOUGLAS
828 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REYNOSO-MORALES, REQUELME HEBERTON
5607 MCBEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROMEO, GALVIS SEON
672 BLACKMORE DRIVE LAS VEGAS, 89015
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
AIRPORT/ AIRCRAFT SECURITY
SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY
1138 1/2 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
8457 CROSSTIMBER CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDELL
5730 Lee HWY CHATT, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STUART, JEFFREY MICHAEL
HOMELESS TULSA, 74103
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, LAUREN CASEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
THOMAS, QUINCY LANE
10304 TALLY HOLE DRIVE OLIVBRANCH, 38654
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37312
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE
1413 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATSON, ALICIA KATE
9796 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WIGGINS, SHAWNICE CATRICE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/21/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CALHOUN, TERRANCE MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|CHILDRESS, DARHONDA LANAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|COX, ROBERT LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- REVOKED FOR DUI
- FELONY POSS. HEROIN
- FELONY POSS. FENTANYL
- FELONY POSS. GABAPENTIN
- POSS DRUG PARA
- FIREARM IN COMM FELONY
|
|CROSS, RENEE JVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANIELS, AARON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GOULD, DARRYN ALISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|GRANIER, MALLORY JANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GRIFFITH, JEFFERY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOWIE, ABIGAIL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HUNT, PAUL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/31/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KENNEDY, KIMBERLYN LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KINGSTON, MAASI
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/05/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
|
|LAYNE, KEITH ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/19/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ROBBERY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- BURGLARY
|
|MARR, NOAH CALEB
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MASON, JADAN MEKEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|MOXLEY, JAMES KORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/16/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NAPIER, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NEICE, CLINT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- BURGLARY
|
|PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PEREZ-SONTAY, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRITCHETT, JASMINE JENAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/19/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RAY, ZACHARY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REYNOSO-MORALES, REQUELME HEBERTON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ROMEO, GALVIS SEON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/05/2005
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- AIRPORT/ AIRCRAFT SECURITY
|
|SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, ERIC DEAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/08/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|THOMAS, LAUREN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/31/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, QUINCY LANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WATSON, ALICIA KATE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WIGGINS, SHAWNICE CATRICE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WISE, DERRICK ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
|