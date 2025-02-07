Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, February 7, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR 
101 POOLE AVE APT 103 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGG. DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN 
2904 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373236582 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
5572 JEWELL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS 
2908 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061810 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CALHOUN, TERRANCE MIGUEL 
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

CALLAN, GLENDON ALEXANDRIA 
3612 PHELPS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CHILDRESS, DARHONDA LANAY 
3834 WAUCHULA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CLEMENTS, ISAIAH LEE 
2191 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

COX, ROBERT LLOYD 
720 S LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
REVOKED FOR DUI
FELONY POSS.

HEROIN
FELONY POSS. FENTANYL
FELONY POSS. GABAPENTIN
POSS DRUG PARA
FIREARM IN COMM FELONY

COY, TAYLOR BROOKE 
2123 SPRING MEADOW LANE SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, AARON DEVON 
2105 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL 
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071604 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOUGLAS, CALVIN LEE 
1908 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EASTING, CHRISTOPHER D 
3519 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

EDWARDS, JAMES COLTON 
293 FRANK BOLTON RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373806215 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FREEMAN, JEREMY L 
6326 HANSLEY DR Chattanooga, 374162731 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

GARLAND, DEWEY J 
3868 MARK TWAIN CHATTANOOGA, 384013105 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GRIFFITH, JEFFERY WAYNE 
4807 CHARLWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWIE, ABIGAIL DAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUNT, PAUL JOSEPH 
4421 NW 12 CT LAUDERHILL, 33313 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUTCHINSON, JAMES HARDRICK 
2424 6TH AVE APT. 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KENNEDY, KIMBERLYN LAUREN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KINGSTON, MAASI 
608 SYLVIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

LAWMAN, REBECCA LAINE 
42226 BENNETT ROAD EASAT RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LAYNE, KEITH ALLAN 
31756 HWY 108 PALMER, 37365 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN 
329 HIDDEN VALLEY RD CLINTON, 37716 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURGLARY

MARR, NOAH CALEB 
4929 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MASON, JADAN MEKEL 
5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

MOXLEY, JAMES KORNELIUS 
11316 SOUTH MAIN ST APT C50 TRETON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NAPIER, SARAH BETH 
404 RED OAK DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NEICE, CLINT ALAN 
313 RIDDLE ST ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
BURGLARY

PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE 
3716 CENTRAL AVE Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PEREZ-SONTAY, JUAN 
1325 RIVERSIDE PKWY APT 917 AUSTIN, 30168 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRITCHETT, JASMINE JENAY 
437 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101360 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RAY, ZACHARY DOUGLAS 
828 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE ROCKWOOD, 37854 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REYNOSO-MORALES, REQUELME HEBERTON 
5607 MCBEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN 
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROMEO, GALVIS SEON 
672 BLACKMORE DRIVE LAS VEGAS, 89015 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
AIRPORT/ AIRCRAFT SECURITY

SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY 
1138 1/2 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY 
8457 CROSSTIMBER CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDELL 
5730 Lee HWY CHATT, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STUART, JEFFREY MICHAEL 
HOMELESS TULSA, 74103 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS, LAUREN CASEY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

THOMAS, QUINCY LANE 
10304 TALLY HOLE DRIVE OLIVBRANCH, 38654 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME 
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE 
1413 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATSON, ALICIA KATE 
9796 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WIGGINS, SHAWNICE CATRICE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:
BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/21/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CALHOUN, TERRANCE MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CHILDRESS, DARHONDA LANAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COX, ROBERT LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • REVOKED FOR DUI
  • FELONY POSS. HEROIN
  • FELONY POSS. FENTANYL
  • FELONY POSS. GABAPENTIN
  • POSS DRUG PARA
  • FIREARM IN COMM FELONY
CROSS, RENEE JVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, AARON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
DAVIS, ALVIN DONELL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOULD, DARRYN ALISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
GRANIER, MALLORY JANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GRIFFITH, JEFFERY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWIE, ABIGAIL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUNT, PAUL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/31/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KENNEDY, KIMBERLYN LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KINGSTON, MAASI
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/05/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
LAYNE, KEITH ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/19/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • ROBBERY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • BURGLARY
MARR, NOAH CALEB
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASON, JADAN MEKEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
MCGEE, ERIN RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
MOXLEY, JAMES KORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/16/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NAPIER, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NEICE, CLINT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • BURGLARY
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ-SONTAY, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRITCHETT, JASMINE JENAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/19/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAY, ZACHARY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REYNOSO-MORALES, REQUELME HEBERTON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROMEO, GALVIS SEON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/05/2005
Arresting Agency: Airport Police

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • AIRPORT/ AIRCRAFT SECURITY
SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEWART, ERIC DEAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO AL)
STRICKLAND, SCOTT RANDELL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/08/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
THOMAS, LAUREN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/31/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
THOMAS, QUINCY LANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VANHISEN, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
WATSON, ALICIA KATE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WIGGINS, SHAWNICE CATRICE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WISE, DERRICK ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 02/06/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)




Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Vols Set To Open Defense Of National Title
Randy Smith: Vols Set To Open Defense Of National Title
  • Sports
  • 2/7/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2025
UTC Women Fall Short at UNC Greensboro 58-50
  • Sports
  • 2/6/2025
Collins Leads Chattanooga Prep To Big Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/6/2025
PHOTOS: Signal Mountain Basketball Girls Host Silverdale
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/6/2025
Lady Vols Knock Off #6 UConn, 80-76
  • Sports
  • 2/6/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/7/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

State Comptroller No Longer To Seek Bill Requiring More Frequent Reappraisals
  • 2/6/2025

The Tennessee Comptroller’s office has said it will no longer pursue legislation requiring counties to conduct more frequent reappraisals. John Dunn, the office’s director of communications, ... more

Road Work Set On Both Sides Of Stringer's Ridge Tunnel
  • 2/6/2025

TDOT has initiated a repaving/ striping project on Dayton Boulevard and Cherokee Boulevard through the Stringers Ridge Tunnel that should begin this coming spring. For three years, the city has ... more

Breaking News
Woman Who Wrecked 4-Wheeler And Injured Children Must Do 120 Hours Public Service
  • 2/6/2025
Woman Pleads Guilty In 2019 Shooting Incident
  • 2/6/2025
Man Arrested After Assault In Back Of Ambulance
Man Arrested After Assault In Back Of Ambulance
  • 2/6/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/6/2025
Juror From Jason Chen Trial To Launch 10-Episode Podcast About High-Profile Case
  • 2/5/2025
Opinion
Legislature Is Benefiting Those With Too Much, Forgetting Those With Too Little
  • 2/6/2025
Give Residents A Vote On County Mayor Term Limit
  • 2/6/2025
Senator Blackburn: Here's How Republicans Are Protecting Women In Sports
Senator Blackburn: Here's How Republicans Are Protecting Women In Sports
  • 2/5/2025
Data Collection, Transparency And Student Privacy
  • 2/5/2025
The Local GOP Is Shameful
  • 2/5/2025
Sports
Lady Vols Knock Off #6 UConn, 80-76
  • 2/6/2025
Randy Smith: Vols Set To Open Defense Of National Title
Randy Smith: Vols Set To Open Defense Of National Title
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Defeats Wofford For 5th Straight Road Victory, 79-70
Chattanooga Defeats Wofford For 5th Straight Road Victory, 79-70
  • 2/5/2025
#4 Vols Ride Hot Shooting To 85-81 Win Over #15/16 Missouri
  • 2/6/2025
UTC Women Set To Host Western Carolina, UNCG In SoCon Play
  • 2/5/2025
Happenings
Judge Patterson Outlines Veterans Treatment Court In Pachyderm Club Talk
Judge Patterson Outlines Veterans Treatment Court In Pachyderm Club Talk
  • 2/5/2025
Diana Walters: Blessed Are The Merciful
Diana Walters: Blessed Are The Merciful
  • 2/5/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 2/6/2025
Chuck Wagon Gang Featured At Red Back Hymnal Singing
Chuck Wagon Gang Featured At Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 2/5/2025
43rd Annual Dalton HamFest Set For Dalton Fairgrounds Feb. 22
43rd Annual Dalton HamFest Set For Dalton Fairgrounds Feb. 22
  • 2/3/2025
Entertainment
Covenant College Theatre Department Presents "She Loves Me"
  • 2/4/2025
“Love Songs” Free Community Concert Set For Feb. 9
  • 2/4/2025
Best of Grizzard- Drunks Warning
Best of Grizzard- Drunks Warning
  • 2/4/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Signal Mountain Playhouse To Present Classic Mystery
Signal Mountain Playhouse To Present Classic Mystery
  • 2/4/2025
Opinion
Legislature Is Benefiting Those With Too Much, Forgetting Those With Too Little
  • 2/6/2025
Give Residents A Vote On County Mayor Term Limit
  • 2/6/2025
Senator Blackburn: Here's How Republicans Are Protecting Women In Sports
Senator Blackburn: Here's How Republicans Are Protecting Women In Sports
  • 2/5/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
Chambliss Announces Steve Barham As New President And Managing Shareholder
Chambliss Announces Steve Barham As New President And Managing Shareholder
  • 2/6/2025
Betsy Bird Elected President Of The Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
Betsy Bird Elected President Of The Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
  • 2/6/2025
Unum Group Reports $348.7 Million Net Income For Fourth Quarter
  • 2/4/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
AGC East Tennessee Welcomes New Board Members, Recognizes Excellence At Annual Meeting
  • 2/5/2025
Student Scene
Community Pitch Competition At Cleveland State
  • 2/6/2025
GNTC’s Sargento Is State EAGLE Award Regional Finalist
GNTC’s Sargento Is State EAGLE Award Regional Finalist
  • 2/6/2025
Hutchins Academy Senior Secures $129K Scholarship Sweep
Hutchins Academy Senior Secures $129K Scholarship Sweep
  • 2/6/2025
Living Well
CHI Memorial Honors Ed Tempel With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Ed Tempel With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 2/5/2025
Tickets Available For Love Without Reason’s “Father Daughter Dance” Feb. 8
Tickets Available For Love Without Reason’s “Father Daughter Dance” Feb. 8
  • 2/6/2025
Hamilton County Commission Deeds Land To Chattanooga Room In The Inn
  • 2/5/2025
Memories
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Sewanee’s Unrivaled History
Sewanee’s Unrivaled History
  • 2/5/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Outdoors
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Invasive Snails Can Harm Environment And Your Health
Invasive Snails Can Harm Environment And Your Health
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
  • 2/6/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Black History Celebration
  • 2/5/2025
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
  • 2/3/2025
Obituaries
Dorman Lee Knowles
Dorman Lee Knowles
  • 2/7/2025
Phyllis Allegra Armstrong
Phyllis Allegra Armstrong
  • 2/6/2025
Tammie Lynn Raynes Hall
Tammie Lynn Raynes Hall
  • 2/6/2025