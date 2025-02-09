Theater Evacuated In East Ridge On Saturday Night After Parking Lot Shooting

The AMC Theatre in East Ridge was evacuated on Saturday night after a shooting on the parking lot.
Police said it was on the rear lot.
It was not a fatal shooting.
Crime scene tape was put up around the scene.
