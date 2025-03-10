Sequatchie County Man Finds Wife, 31, In Bed With 18-Year-Old; He Stabs Wife, Kills Teenomicide Charges After Confronting Wife With 18-Year-Old Man

A Sequatchie County man is facing criminal homicide charges after authorities said he found his 31-year-old wife in bed with an 18-year-old man. The wife, Jada Gholston, 31, was injured in a stabbing and the youth with her, 18-year-old Billy Jean Floyd, was killed.



Jonathan Belk was being held at the Sequatchie County Jail.

Authorities said Belk stuff Floyd's body into a trash can.

Belk was found covered with blood.



The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Saturday.



Deputies were dispatched to the Emergency Room at Erlanger-Sequatchie on the report of a female with stab wounds that were determined to be non-life threatening.

Deputies determined the victim received the wounds at a residence in the Fredonia community of Sequatchie County and went to that location to search for any other potential victims or suspects, as well as a crime scene.Upon arrival, deputies found two other individuals, both males, with wounds appearing to have been caused by a cutting instrument. One of these two male individuals was deceased and the other had non-life threatening wounds.Belk was apparently the other man who was injured.