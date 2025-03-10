Latest Headlines

Chatsworth Man, 53, Arrested In Dalton In Sexual Assault Case

  • Monday, March 10, 2025

The Dalton Police Department arrested Philip Kevin McKinley, 53, of Chatsworth on two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority in the second degree.

McKinley turned himself in at the Whitfield County Jail on Tuesday, March 4.

The arrest comes after the DPD’s investigation of a Feb. 12 report that was filed by a woman who was performing community service at the Dalton Convention Center as part of her probation. The woman told police that McKinley, who was the maintenance and janitorial services supervisor, touched intimate parts of her body without her consent while she was at work. The woman also told police that McKinley proposed paying off probationers’ fines and reporting increased amounts of community service hours in exchange for sexual favors. The Dalton Police Department investigated the allegations and developed probable cause to obtain warrants for McKinley’s arrest.

The Dalton Police Department is still investigating this case and anyone who has information about McKinley is asked to contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-165.

Roberts Mill Road will be closed on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for scheduled general maintenance. Motorists should use the W Road or Signal Mountain Bouevard/Taft Highway to leave or ...

The Dalton Police Department arrested Philip Kevin McKinley, 53, of Chatsworth on two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority ...

