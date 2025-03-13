Latest Headlines

Sections Of Stringer's Ridge Trails Temporarily Closed Following Overnight Brush Fire

  • Thursday, March 13, 2025

The city of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, in coordination with Red Bank Parks and Recreation, has temporarily closed portions of two trails at Stringer’s Ridge out of an abundance of caution following a brush fire early Thursday morning.

The following trails are closed until further notice:

North section Double J
The northern section of Strut

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Red Bank Fire Department was Dispatched to 1010 Hiram Ave. on a reported brush fire.

First arriving crews found a working brush fire. RBFD crews relocated to 20 Mason Drive to gain better access to the fire. Chattanooga Fire Department along with the Tennessee Department of Forestry was contacted for assistance. Tennessee Department of Forestry fire crews cut a fire break around the fire and will monitor it throughout the day.

The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management Drone Team was requested to fly around the perimeter to make sure all fire was contained inside the fire break. All fire is contained within the fire break at this time. Smoke may be visible for a few days due to smoldering debris.

For public safety, the above-mentioned trails at Stringer’s Ridge will remain closed while officials from the City of Chattanooga and Red Bank conduct a thorough assessment of the area. A decision regarding the reopening of trails—or the continuation of closures—will be made once this evaluation is complete. Please note that poor air quality issues are possible in and around the preserve due to lingering smoke. All agencies will monitor conditions over the next few days as our area continues to deal with drought.

Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: Ziegler, Mashack Have Similar Goal
Dan Fleser: Ziegler, Mashack Have Similar Goal
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • Government
  • 3/13/2025
Spring Events And Updates Discussed At Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission
  • Breaking News
  • 3/13/2025
Mocs Moving Past SoCon Disappointment In Preparing For NIT Berth
Mocs Moving Past SoCon Disappointment In Preparing For NIT Berth
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2025
Covenant's Cordell Earns Rookie Golfer Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2025
Chattanooga Beach Volleyball Travels To Shoals Beach Bash
  • Sports
  • 3/13/2025
Breaking News
Spring Events And Updates Discussed At Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission
  • 3/13/2025

Spring at Lookout Mountain School is busy. Grades three through five have just completed Benchmark testing. This is the final one before TCaps later this spring. These tests provide baseline ... more

Sections Of Stringer's Ridge Trails Temporarily Closed Following Overnight Brush Fire
  • 3/13/2025

The city of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, in coordination with Red Bank Parks and Recreation, has temporarily closed portions of two trails at Stringer’s Ridge out of an abundance of caution ... more

Authorities Respond To Vehicle Fire On I-75; Distracted Driving Causes 2nd Crash
Authorities Respond To Vehicle Fire On I-75; Distracted Driving Causes 2nd Crash
  • 3/13/2025

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies responded at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday to a vehicle fire at the scenic overlook located in the 15000 block of I-75 South. The incident involved a truck towing a ... more

Breaking News
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Hamilton County For Fine Particle Pollution For March 13
  • 3/13/2025
Chief Chambers Tackling High Police Vacancy Rate
  • 3/13/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/13/2025
Teenager Arrested After High-Speed Chase On Motorcycle
  • 3/12/2025
Man, 27, Arrested After Chase In Stolen EPB Van
  • 3/12/2025
Opinion
There Should Not Be A Reward For Doing Things Wrong
  • 3/11/2025
Green V. Greene
Green V. Greene
  • 3/11/2025
Sovereignty
  • 3/13/2025
Top Senate Stories: Republicans Roll Back Right To Bail
  • 3/13/2025
Consequences - And Response
  • 3/12/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Ziegler, Mashack Have Similar Goal
Dan Fleser: Ziegler, Mashack Have Similar Goal
  • 3/13/2025
Mocs Moving Past SoCon Disappointment In Preparing For NIT Berth
Mocs Moving Past SoCon Disappointment In Preparing For NIT Berth
  • 3/13/2025
Three Wrestling Mocs Set To Compete In NCAA Championships
  • 3/12/2025
Randy Smith: Lofton Documentary A Must See
Randy Smith: Lofton Documentary A Must See
  • 3/12/2025
Chattanooga FC Home Opener To Be Played At 1 p.m. Due To Inclement Weather
  • 3/12/2025
Happenings
Elnora Kirby Turns 102 On Sunday
Elnora Kirby Turns 102 On Sunday
  • 3/12/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
  • 3/12/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Missing Argument
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Missing Argument
  • 3/13/2025
Stars At The Jewish Cultural Center
Stars At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 3/13/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 3/13/2025
Entertainment
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
  • 3/12/2025
Shikoh To Perform Guitar Recital At Lee March 20
Shikoh To Perform Guitar Recital At Lee March 20
  • 3/12/2025
They Might Be Giants Comes To The Signal March 21
They Might Be Giants Comes To The Signal March 21
  • 3/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Returns To Ross's Landing May 31
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Returns To Ross's Landing May 31
  • 3/11/2025
Opinion
There Should Not Be A Reward For Doing Things Wrong
  • 3/11/2025
Green V. Greene
Green V. Greene
  • 3/11/2025
Sovereignty
  • 3/13/2025
Dining
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Daniel Starkey Now Has Sole Ownership Of Attack Of The Tatsu At The Tomorrow Building
  • 3/6/2025
Business
Mitch Cochran From Cleveland Named Food City Store Manager Of The Year
Mitch Cochran From Cleveland Named Food City Store Manager Of The Year
  • 3/13/2025
Georgia January Unemployment Rate Holds At 3.6%
  • 3/13/2025
U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Awards Chattanooga Area Chamber Of Commerce With 5-Star Accreditation
  • 3/12/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
  • 3/13/2025
Baylor's Elizabeth Silva Wins State Poetry Out Loud Competition
Baylor's Elizabeth Silva Wins State Poetry Out Loud Competition
  • 3/13/2025
McCallie Students Participate In Local Service Projects
  • 3/13/2025
Living Well
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
  • 3/13/2025
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
  • 3/13/2025
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
  • 3/12/2025
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
Hiram Beene Moore, MD Tennessee Historical Marker Dedication Is March 16
  • 3/11/2025
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
  • 3/6/2025
Outdoors
PHOTOS: Springtime At Soddy Gulf
PHOTOS: Springtime At Soddy Gulf
  • 3/12/2025
Crabtree Farms Hosts 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival April 25-27
  • 3/11/2025
Updated Design Revealed For The Next Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
Updated Design Revealed For The Next Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
  • 3/10/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
  • 3/13/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Announces 80th Annual Men's Day March 23
Second Missionary Baptist Announces 80th Annual Men's Day March 23
  • 3/13/2025
Women's Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Is March 23
Women's Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Is March 23
  • 3/11/2025
Obituaries
Danny Wade Durham
Danny Wade Durham
  • 3/13/2025
Lewis Allen French
Lewis Allen French
  • 3/13/2025
Robert Earl Bledsoe, Jr.
Robert Earl Bledsoe, Jr.
  • 3/13/2025
Government
Rep. Dan Howell Appointed To Executive Committee Of Council Of State Governments South
  • 3/12/2025
Woman Complains Of Tear Gas Exposure After SWAT Call - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/13/2025
Teenager Arrested After Throwing Knife At Mother, Sibling - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/13/2025