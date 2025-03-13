Sections Of Stringer's Ridge Trails Temporarily Closed Following Overnight Brush Fire

The city of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, in coordination with Red Bank Parks and Recreation, has temporarily closed portions of two trails at Stringer’s Ridge out of an abundance of caution following a brush fire early Thursday morning.

The following trails are closed until further notice:

North section Double J

The northern section of Strut



At approximately 12:30 a.m. Red Bank Fire Department was Dispatched to 1010 Hiram Ave. on a reported brush fire.

First arriving crews found a working brush fire. RBFD crews relocated to 20 Mason Drive to gain better access to the fire. Chattanooga Fire Department along with the Tennessee Department of Forestry was contacted for assistance. Tennessee Department of Forestry fire crews cut a fire break around the fire and will monitor it throughout the day.

The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management Drone Team was requested to fly around the perimeter to make sure all fire was contained inside the fire break. All fire is contained within the fire break at this time. Smoke may be visible for a few days due to smoldering debris.

For public safety, the above-mentioned trails at Stringer’s Ridge will remain closed while officials from the City of Chattanooga and Red Bank conduct a thorough assessment of the area. A decision regarding the reopening of trails—or the continuation of closures—will be made once this evaluation is complete. Please note that poor air quality issues are possible in and around the preserve due to lingering smoke. All agencies will monitor conditions over the next few days as our area continues to deal with drought.