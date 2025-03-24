Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, X For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, March 24, 2025
Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested Early Monday Morning For Domestic Assault
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2025
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 3/24/2025
Officers Make Arrest For Domestic Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 3/24/2025
Top-Ranked Vols Take Series At #10/12 Alabama With Dominant Victory
  • Sports
  • 3/24/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For March 17-23
  • Government
  • 3/24/2025
Chattanooga Police Officer Arrested Early Monday Morning For Domestic Assault
  • 3/24/2025

A Chattanooga Police officer was arrested early Monday morning for domestic assault. HCSO deputies responded at approximately 1:50 a.m. to a reported domestic assault at a residence near the ... more

  • 3/24/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ...

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/24/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARTTELT,BROGAN ... more

Beer Board Members Discuss Multiple Issues With New Regulatory Setup
  • 3/23/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/23/2025
Financing Closed For $73 Million Tivoli Restoration
Financing Closed For $73 Million Tivoli Restoration
  • 3/22/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/22/2025
CARTA's $58 Million Capital Budget Is Only 25% Funded; Several Fare Increases Planned
  • 3/21/2025
Dismantling The U.S. Department Of Education Threatens Future Generations - And Response
  • 3/20/2025
Christians Must Take Action - And Response
  • 3/21/2025
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
  • 3/24/2025
Top Senate Stories: Monsanto Protection Act Would Shield Foreign Chemical Maker From Cancer Lawsuits
  • 3/24/2025
Service Must Have A Heart
  • 3/24/2025
Lady Vols Topple Buckeyes, 82-67, To Head To 37th NCAA Sweet 16
Lady Vols Topple Buckeyes, 82-67, To Head To 37th NCAA Sweet 16
  • 3/24/2025
Top-Ranked Vols Take Series At #10/12 Alabama With Dominant Victory
  • 3/24/2025
Dan Fleser: Lanier Vaults Vols Into Sweet 16
Dan Fleser: Lanier Vaults Vols Into Sweet 16
  • 3/23/2025
Renovation To Closing Hole Among Major Changes At Council Fire
Renovation To Closing Hole Among Major Changes At Council Fire
  • 3/23/2025
UTC Women Travel To Troy In Second Round of WNIT Monday
  • 3/23/2025
Life With Ferris: 2nd American Is Outstanding
Life With Ferris: 2nd American Is Outstanding
  • 3/24/2025
Brian Smith Updates Friends Of Hixson On Chattanooga's Plan To Be A National Park City
Brian Smith Updates Friends Of Hixson On Chattanooga's Plan To Be A National Park City
  • 3/22/2025
Jim Greeson Releases New Book Documenting His Favorite Road Trips
Jim Greeson Releases New Book Documenting His Favorite Road Trips
  • 3/21/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/24/2025
Annual C.S. Lewis Lecture At UTC Is Monday
  • 3/22/2025
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
Ladies Of Lee To Present Spring Concert Thursday
  • 3/21/2025
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Sam Hall
  • 3/24/2025
Chattanooga Music Club Has Free Recital And Tea For Scholarship Winners
Chattanooga Music Club Has Free Recital And Tea For Scholarship Winners
  • 3/21/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents “All Aboard” Concert
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents “All Aboard” Concert
  • 3/21/2025
Dismantling The U.S. Department Of Education Threatens Future Generations - And Response
  • 3/20/2025
Christians Must Take Action - And Response
  • 3/21/2025
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
Senator Blackburn: Reining In Federal Labor Unions, Congress Can Cut Down On Government Waste
  • 3/24/2025
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
EPB TV Service Cost Going Up; Customers Encouraged To "Cut The Cord"
  • 3/23/2025
Gas Prices Fall 3.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/24/2025
New Food City Build Replacing Current Store On Highway 58
  • 3/21/2025
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 13-19
  • 3/20/2025
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Automotive Program At Southern Adventist University Offers Free Vehicle Inspections To Community
Automotive Program At Southern Adventist University Offers Free Vehicle Inspections To Community
  • 3/21/2025
St. Andrew's-Sewanee's WMTN-LP 93.1, 103.1 Named Best Foreign Language Show
St. Andrew's-Sewanee's WMTN-LP 93.1, 103.1 Named Best Foreign Language Show
  • 3/21/2025
BASF Chattanooga Now Accepting Applications For 2025 TECH Academy
  • 3/21/2025
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Annual Spring Banquet
Foundation House Ministries Hosts Annual Spring Banquet
  • 3/21/2025
Parkridge Medical Center Earns Patient Safety Excellence Award From Healthgrades
  • 3/20/2025
Blood Assurance Declares Emergency Need For Donors
  • 3/20/2025
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Kicks Off Friday
Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Kicks Off Friday
  • 3/21/2025
Bicycle Club Sows Seeds For New Riders
  • 3/21/2025
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Bob Tamasy: Spring Points To The Marvels Of Rebirth
Bob Tamasy: Spring Points To The Marvels Of Rebirth
  • 3/24/2025
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
Dr. Jeffrey T. Wilson Receives Education & Social Justice Award From AKA Sorority
  • 3/20/2025
Alfred Christian “Chris” Lanier III
Alfred Christian “Chris” Lanier III
  • 3/23/2025
Robert Norman Gregory
Robert Norman Gregory
  • 3/23/2025
John Robert Rodman
John Robert Rodman
  • 3/22/2025
Sheriff Austin Garrett Meets With FBI Director Kash Patel In Nashville
Sheriff Austin Garrett Meets With FBI Director Kash Patel In Nashville
  • 3/21/2025
Skrmetti Backs Trump Administration On Citizenship Clause
  • 3/21/2025
Officers Make Arrest For Domestic Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/24/2025