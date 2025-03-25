State Rep. Kevin Raper To Return To General Assembly Following Successful Liver Transplant

State Rep. Kevin Raper, R-Cleveland, will return to the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday, following a successful liver transplant.

Rep. Raper, who represents part of Bradley County, received a liver transplant at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville on Feb. 23. He has experienced a rapid recovery that doctors say is well ahead of schedule, with his new liver operating at full function and no signs of rejection.

“Each day is a gift and I am profoundly grateful to the Lord Jesus Christ for His grace and mercy,” Rep. Raper said. “I give Him all the glory for blessing me with a successful procedure and a speedy recovery. The doctors, nurses and staff who helped me throughout this process provided excellent care for which I will be forever grateful. I’m incredibly thankful for the support and prayers from my family, fellow lawmakers, residents of House District 24, and people across Tennessee who have encouraged me and helped me on my way to a full recovery. I thank my community for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to the State Capitol to make life better for all Tennesseans.”

As a recent transplant recipient, Rep. Raper is still in quarantine and will be limiting his work to floor sessions and committee meetings until the end of this year’s legislative session.

He and his wife Lori have two children, Neyland and Manning. A retired educator and former member of the Bradley County Commission, he is serving his second term in the House of Representatives.

