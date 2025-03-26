GBI Arrests Chattanooga Man In Connection With Chickamauga Murder

A 41-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged with a murder at Chickamauga, Ga.

Nicholas Antonio Cheaton was charged with killing William Oliver Jones, 39.

Taking part in the probe were the GBI’s Investigative Office in Calhoun, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the United States Federal Probation Office, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was found dead at his home in the 8000 block of West Highway 136 last Friday.

Cheaton was booked into the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center and is awaiting extradition.

Jones’ body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The results are not complete at this time.

The GBI said, "This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 706-638-1909. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

"Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review."