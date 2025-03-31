Gas Prices Rise 17.4 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 1.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.558 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.49 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $2.91, a difference of 42.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.47 while the highest was $4.11, a difference of $1.64 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 39.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:March 31, 2024: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)March 31, 2023: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)March 31, 2022: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $4.22/g)March 31, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)March 31, 2020: $1.65/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)March 31, 2019: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)March 31, 2018: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)March 31, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)March 31, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)March 31, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $2.81, up 14.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66.State of Tennessee- $2.78, up 12.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.66.Huntsville- $2.74, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73."We've seen the national average inch up for the second straight week, but with renewed refinery issues on the West Coast, gas prices there are likely to jump 10-35 cents per gallon over the next couple weeks. Meanwhile, motorists in the Northeast should consider filling up soon, as the final step in the transition to summer gasoline is just a couple of weeks away— and with it, a likely increase in prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "As we head into April, Americans should expect gas prices to rise, with a peak that could occur in mid-to-late April. While average prices remain well below last year's levels, we’ll likely begin to catch up, with prices expected to increase in most— if not all—states over the next few weeks. Continued uncertainty around whether tariffs will be implemented on April 2 could also impact pump prices, setting the stage for a volatile period for American drivers."