Spirit Airlines Announces New Chattanooga Service To 3 East Coast Cities

  • Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Spirit Airlines announced its planes will soon be soaring over the Scenic City with new service at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) launching June 4. The introduction of the only nonstop flights between Chattanooga and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) will have an introductory fare starting at $50* one-way.

"We're excited to expand our Tennessee network and welcome our CHA Guests onboard as we launch three new nonstop routes, just in time for a fun summer vacation," said John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines. "Chattanooga is known as the Scenic City for good reason, and travelers from major East Coast cities can discover a new destination with southern charm, breathtaking views and endless outdoor activities."

"We are delighted to partner with Spirit Airlines to bring these highly sought after destinations to our community," said April Cameron, president and CEO at Chattanooga Airport. "Spirit will deliver high-value travel options to our passengers with dozens of connections from these new nonstop routes. We are thankful for the investment of Spirit and can't wait to welcome visitors from these locations here to the Scenic City."

CMAA Chairman Jim Hall said, "The addition of these three nonstop Spirit Airlines flights is a testament to the leadership of President and CEO April Cameron and her team as well as Mayor Kelly and the Airport Board, who continue to work tirelessly to bring more travel options to our community," said Jim Hall, Chairman of the Chattanooga Airport Board. "The new routes strengthen our connectivity, support economic growth and enhance convenience for our passengers. This exciting milestone opens up a whole new horizon of opportunities for travelers, allowing them to visit and experience even more destinations with ease."

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said, "Spirit Airlines' investment in new nonstop service is fantastic news for our city. More flights mean more affordable, convenient ways for our community to explore and for visitors to experience all that Chattanooga has to offer. This growth in flight options wouldn't be possible without the continued support of our passengers who choose to fly local and make Chattanooga Airport their first choice."

Chattanooga will be the third Tennessee market on Spirit's route map. The carrier first launched service at Nashville (BNA) in 2019 followed by Memphis (MEM) in 2022.

Officials said, "Chattanooga guests can enjoy a more comfortable and elevated travel experience with Spirit. The carrier's recent transformation includes four new travel options, ranging from premium to economical, that empower Guests to choose how they want to fly:

- Go Big to get enhanced comfort with a big front seat, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, priority check-in and boarding, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.
- Go Comfy to choose an aisle or window seat with no one in the middle, a carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, priority boarding, a small snack and non-alcoholic beverage.
- Go Savvy to get a standard seat selection, carry-on bag and no change or cancel fees.
- Go to keep it simple with no extras. Standard seat selection, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.

*Guests traveling between Chattanooga (CHA) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Newark (EWR) and Orlando (MCO) can take advantage of an introductory fare starting at $50* one-way for travel from June 4 through Aug. 12, 2025. Must be purchased 14 days in advance to be eligible. These special introductory fares are available for purchase through March 20.

