Colton Moore Bill Passes Senate Passage Of Anti-Gun Control Bill

Senator Colton Moore (R–Trenton) released the following statement regarding the Senate’s passage of his legislation, Senate Bill 163:

“The Georgia Senate has just landed a blow against the Radical Left’s agenda of persecuting gun owners in Georgia, and I’m honored to have authored and carried the bill. SB 163 passed the Senate today with a vote of 33 to 23 and is now headed to the House.



"This bill enhances Georgia’s beautiful preemption law, increasing the civil fine from $100 to $50,000 for any city, county or municipality caught illegally passing gun control via local ordinance. For too long, Georgia mayors have gotten away with breaking our preemption law and facing zero consequences.

"If our Attorney General won’t prosecute these lawbreakers and end this, it’s time we gave law-abiding Georgians the tools to do it themselves.

"I thank Lt. Governor Burt Jones and my colleagues in the Senate for helping pass this legislation, which will defend gun owners across Georgia. I also want to thank Georgia Gun Owners and their members and supporters for their calls and emails to their State Senators in support of SB 163. It truly made the difference.



"SB 163 is only the first of many bills I have filed and plan to file to protect and advance our 2nd Amendment rights here in Georgia.”