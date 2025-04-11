Latest Headlines

Rick Davis Arrested Once Again - This Time For Threatening Attorney

  Friday, April 11, 2025
Rick Davis, longtime owner of Rick Davis' Gold and Diamonds on Brainerd Road, has been arrested once again.

This time Davis was charged with harassing an attorney and his son.

Attorney Buddy Presley said he got a call in which he was told, "I'm going to kill you." He said he recognized the caller as Davis.

He said Davis called back and cussed him, then made a third call in which he threatened to kill the attorney's son.

Davis faces charges of harassment.

Attorney Presley represents a woman who says her $100,000 ring was stolen and was sold to Rick Davis for $150. She said she was never able to get the ring back.

The woman sued Davis, and contents of his store were recently confiscated by the FBI.

Davis was arrested in January on two counts of passing worthless checks. In October of 2024, Davis was arrested on multiple theft charges.

